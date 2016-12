State of the Art and The Dates of Our Lives host Ryan Drake shares his 20 favorite songs of 2016:

20. Charlie XCX ft. Lil Yachty - "After The Afterparty"

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures but I do believe that I am ashamed of how many times I have listened to this song in the last two months. (Also I love/hate the way she says “baby” in the first verse. I can’t explain myself.)