Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Preserves Food Culture by Freezing History

Before the Cherokee people were forced from their lands in the eastern U.S. along the Trail of Tears, the tribe grew varieties of crops now nearly lost. But at the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank in Tahlequah, Okla., a vital part of the tribe’s history is kept frozen. Deep underground on a Norwegian island in the remote arctic, the Global Seed Vault shelters seeds from around the globe, protecting them from natural disaster, nuclear catastrophe or any apocalypse that might bring humans to the brink...

Charter School Approved By State Board, After Being Denied Twice Locally
Leigh Righton

Sample Size: Japandroids, Spoon & Thundercat

Republican State Senators Unveil 2017 Legislative Agenda

By Jan 27, 2017
Republican leaders in the Oklahoma Senate gathered Thursday for a press conference on their agenda for the coming legislative session.

Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz says the work of this session goes beyond just this year and looks to the future.

By & Jan 27, 2017
Leigh Righton

This is Sample Size, our weekly new music feature with KOSU's Ryan LaCroix and LOOKatOKC music critic Matt Carney.

Today, Matt plays new music from Japandroids, Spoon, and Thundercat.

Headlines: American Indian Bonds, Homeless Count & Thunder Wins at Home

By Michael Cross Jan 27, 2017

Headlines for Friday, January 27, 2017:

  • Bonds allow construction to resume at the OKC American Indian Museum. (NewsOK)

  • The State Board of Education approves a new charter school in Seminole. (NewsOK)

Frosty Troy, OK Women's March & Rep. Dan Kirby

By , & Jan 27, 2017

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about the passing of Oklahoma journalist and regular KOSU commentator Frosty Troy, the estimated 12,000 Oklahomans who participated in the Women's March at the State Capitol and Rep. Dan Kirby loses his chairmanship after refusing to talk with the House committee investigating him for sexual harassment.

Despite Economic Troubles, Residents Of Kansas Town Remain Proud

By Jan 26, 2017

What becomes of a town when its heyday has past? What convinces young people to stay when good jobs vanish?

Those are questions many towns across America have been trying to answer for years.

And they were on my mind when I headed to Independence, Kan., with a dwindling population that's now below 9,000. It's in the southeastern corner of the state, not far from the Oklahoma border.

Independence has much to boast about.

New Prosperity and Old Problems: Native Americans in Oklahoma

By & John Hockenberry Jan 26, 2017
Joe Brusky / Flickr

There are over 330,000 Native Americans in the state of Oklahoma, with 38 federally recognized tribes - the second largest Native American population in the country second to California.

As history has shown, those numbers have not always translated to political power in the state, where fights for oil and water rights have often been dominated by U.S. government interests, at the expense of tribes.

'It's A Big One': Iowa Pipeline Leaks Nearly 140,000 Gallons Of Diesel

By Jan 26, 2017

An underground pipeline that runs through multiple Midwestern states has leaked an estimated 138,000 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the company that owns it, Magellan Midstream Partners.

Clay Masters of Iowa Public Radio reported diesel leaking from a 12-inch underground pipe was initially spotted in a farm field in north-central Worth County, Iowa, on Wednesday morning. Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources joined representatives of Magellan and other local officials at the site, Masters reported.

Trump: Chelsea Manning An 'Ungrateful Traitor' For Criticizing Obama

By Jan 26, 2017

Donald Trump took aim at Chelsea Manning in an early morning tweet on Thursday.

The tweet appears to refer to an op-ed published in The Guardian on Thursday morning, in which former Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning criticizes former President Obama as having been too willing to attempt compromise with his political opponents and being insufficiently progressive. She did not, however, call Obama a "weak leader" in so many words, as Trump's tweet might suggest.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.

Education News

Charter School Approved By State Board, After Being Denied Twice Locally

By Jan 27, 2017

The State Board of Education approved a new charter school in Seminole, Oklahoma on Thursday.

This makes the school one of the first rural charter schools in the state. It also makes this school one of the first charters to be approved, and sponsored by, the State Board of Education.

Charter schools are typically run and approved by local school boards, but the Seminole Public School Board of Education had denied this charter application twice, saying it was incomplete.

Budget Shortfalls Spell Big Challenges for Oklahoma Schools

By John Hockenberry Jan 25, 2017
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma’s state government is facing a budget deficit of around $900 million. One of the casualties of the state's fiscal woes: public schools. They're left facing tough choices like implementing a shorter school week, canceling classes, and consolidating districts. All this as the system is facing a shrinking teacher population and rising class sizes.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Become Teachers For A Day

By Jan 25, 2017
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators invited legislators and community leaders to "teach for a day." The district hoped lawmakers would have a better understanding of a teacher's responsibilities after spending a day in their shoes.

Oklahoma Senator David Holt spent part of his day reading with first graders at Quail Creek Elementary School. Other lawmakers and community leaders went to other schools in the district.

Holt says he knows quite a bit about the school because his kids go there, but on Tuesday, he learned a lot more.

Oklahoma Rock Show
A weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.