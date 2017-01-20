In Inaugural Address, Trump Decries 'Carnage' And Promises 'America First'

A newly inaugurated Donald J. Trump delivered a fiercely populist and often dark address, promising to transfer power in Washington from political elites to the people and vowing to put "America first." Surrounded by members of Congress and the Supreme Court, the nation's 45th president repeated themes from his historic and divisive campaign message, describing children in poverty, schools in crisis and streets pocked with crime and "carnage." "For too long, a small group in our nation's...

Read More
facebook.com/OkObserver

Remembering Frosty Troy

The Takeaway Wants to Hear From Oklahoma!

What Trump's Inaugural Address Can Teach Us About His Vision for America

By John Hockenberry Jan 20, 2017
facebook.com/DonaldTrump

"From this day forward it's going to be only America first, America first," President Donald J. Trump told the nation during his inaugural address on Friday. 

President Trump takes office amid serious questions about his vision of the U.S. role in the world. He enters the White House with low approval ratings that are currently hovering around 40 percent. But President Trump told American workers and families that the love of country is a binding force.

Remembering Frosty Troy

By Jan 20, 2017
facebook.com/OkObserver

Longtime journalist and former KOSU contributor Frosty Troy passed away Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, following an extended illness. He was 83.

As a soldier in the Korean War, he filed dispatches for his hometown newspaper, the McAlester News Capital. He later wrote for the Lawton Constitution, the Muskogee Phoenix, and the Tulsa Tribune.

Live Coverage: Inauguration Day 2017

By & Jan 20, 2017
Steve Inskeep / NPR

Today, the United States inaugurates a new president.

At approximately 11 a.m. central time, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th President of the United States after he takes the Oath of Office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

KOSU will carry NPR live coverage of Inauguration Day 2017 on our air and online.

NPR reporters will be blogging throughout the day, which you can follow below:

Loading...

Sample Size: Nielsen Report, The xx & Timber Timbre

By & Jan 20, 2017

This is Sample Size, our weekly new music feature with KOSU's Ryan LaCroix and LOOKatOKC music critic Matt Carney.

Today, Matt discusses the 2016 U.S. Music Year-End Nielsen Report and plays new songs by The xx and Timber Timbre.

Headlines: Frosty Troy, Teacher Raises & Apartment Incentives

By Michael Cross Jan 20, 2017

Headlines for Friday, January 20, 2017:

  • Oklahoma Journalist Frosty Troy, a longtime political contributor to KOSU has died. (KOSU)

  • House Democrats are seeking legal advice on a committee investigating sexual harassment. (Tulsa World)

Pruitt's Confirmation, Sexual Harassment Investigations & Criminal Justice Reform

By , & Jan 20, 2017

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill about the marathon congressional hearing by Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the EPA, another accuser steps forward in the sexual harassment investigation of Tulsa Republican Rep. Dan Kirby while Stillwell Democratic Rep. Will Fourkiller refuses to participate in the closed door committee and the Governor's Justice Reform Task Force announces its recommendations could save the state $2B over the next ten years.

Hometown Pride: Financing Big League Arenas

By Jane Clayson Jan 19, 2017

Sports teams spending money on glitzy stadiums. Who really benefits and who should pay for them?

In a time when owners of professional teams are asking fans to foot the bill for glitzy stadium renovations, the residents of San Diego said no. They won’t pay for a new stadium. So the owner announced last week that he’s taking the team to Los Angeles. It’s all part of a trend of owners moving big league teams to markets that will pay billions more. Up next, On Point: Paying to play. Who benefits, and who should pay?

Guests

Pruitt Denounces Regulations, Distances Himself From Climate Change Deniers at Hearing to Lead EPA

By Jan 19, 2017
C-SPAN

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt on Wednesday faced hours of questioning at a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing on his qualifications to run the Environmental Protection Agency. The public vetting of president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the federal government’s largest environmental regulator highlighted sharp and long-standing divisions between environmentalists and industry.

The six-hour hearing in the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee split largely along political lines.

I Was Encouraged By Some Of Pruitt's Answers, Sen. Cardin Says

By editor Jan 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Headlines: Pruitt's Confirmation, Kirby's Second Accuser & Warriors Beat Thunder Again

By Michael Cross Jan 19, 2017

Headlines for Thursday, January 19, 2017:

  • Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s confirmation hearing lasts about six hours. (Tulsa World)

  • OK agriculture leaders wait for Trump’s USDA pick. (Journal Record)

Pages

This Week in Oklahoma Politics
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.

Stream classical music via our partners at KUCO!

KUCOFM.COM

Education News

OKCPS School Board Members Express Concern Over Suspension Rates

By Jan 18, 2017

Some Oklahoma City Public School Board members expressed concern about the district’s suspension rates at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

That's because African American students are still being suspended at a much higher rate than others. Currently African American students are 24 percent of the district’s population, but get 43 percent of the suspensions.

The federal Office of Civil Rights investigated the district for disproportionately suspending black students in 2014- and OKCPS vowed to address the issue.

Funds Tied to Trump's Education Pick Targeted 'Teachers' Caucus' Candidates

By & Jennifer Palmer Jan 16, 2017

Betsy DeVos, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has given millions in campaign contributions to politicians across the country.

Some of that fiscal muscle trickled into Oklahoma during the last election cycle through a pro-school-choice “Super PAC” that, notably, opposed so-called “teachers’ caucus” candidates in many instances. (The caucus arose out of many educators’ frustration over what they view as low education funding levels and teacher pay.)

Oklahoma Awarded $2 Million Grant For Career-Focused Education Initiatives

By Jan 11, 2017

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will invest $2 million dollars in career development programs over the next three years. This money comes from a grant, funded by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

The U.S. economy is projected to produce millions of high-skill, well-paying jobs over the next decade, but more and more kids are graduating from high school unprepared for college or a career.

So JP Morgan Chase is pumping $20 million dollars in to ten states to change that. Oklahoma is one of those states.

More Education News
Oklahoma Rock Show
A weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.