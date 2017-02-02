okhouse.gov

House Committee Recommends Expulsion Of State Rep. Kirby Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations

A state House committee has recommended the expulsion of a representative from Tulsa. The House Special Investigation Committee released its report on Thursday into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa. The committee determined that Kirby was in some nature of a relationship with Carol Johnson, a former legislative assistant. Kirby and Johnson would occasionally send inappropriate text messages and topless pictures, some of which Kirby solicited. He also invited her...

New Film Links McVeigh to Far-Right Ahead of OKC Bombing

Whetsel Retires, Gorsuch Nominated & Pruitt Moves On

Local Businesses Celebrate Level Playing Field Provided By Online Sales Tax Collection

Local businesses are celebrating news that Amazon will start collecting sales tax from Oklahoma customers next month.

Morgan Harris, owner of Green Bambino, says this money is something which could go a long way to helping shore up some of the budget issues in Oklahoma.

New Film Links McVeigh to Far-Right Ahead of OKC Bombing

It didn't start out that way, but a new documentary tying various threads among far-right extremists and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh serves as a history lesson and, indirectly, as a warning that something so horrible could happen again.

‘EPA Tells Oklahoma State Isn’t ‘Doing Enough’ to Protect Citizens’

The letter to Oklahoma’s three corporation commissioners is especially relevant because of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s pending appointment to head the EPA, Ziva Branstetter reports. “Pruitt would be in a position to alter the EPA’s request and position on induced seismicity in Oklahoma. Such an action would impact energy companies here that have partnered with Pruitt in lawsuits against the federal agency to roll back or halt environmental regulations.”

Amazon Will Start Collecting Sales Taxes in Oklahoma

Online retail giant Amazon will start collecting sales tax from Oklahoma customers in March – a move that will send tens of millions of dollars to state and local governments.

Gov. Mary Fallin on Thursday confirmed the arrangement, first reported by Oklahoma Watch the day before, and said collections will begin on March 1. State, city, town and county governments will receive their first extra revenues as early as May. With the change, Oklahoma will become the 40th state where the Seattle-based e-commerce company collects and remits sales and use taxes.

House Committee Recommends Expulsion Of State Rep. Kirby Over Sexual Harrassment Allegations

A state House committee has recommended the expulsion of a representative from Tulsa.

The House Special Investigation Committee released its report on Thursday into sexual harassment allegations against Rep. Dan Kirby, R-Tulsa.

The committee determined that Kirby was in some nature of a relationship with Carol Johnson, a former legislative assistant. Kirby and Johnson would occasionally send inappropriate text messages and topless pictures, some of which Kirby solicited. He also invited her to a strip club. She filed a complaint against Kirby in August.

Whetsel Retires, Gorsuch Nominated & Pruitt Moves On

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill about the retirement announcement of Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel amid an audit showing alleged mismanagement of funds at the county jail, President Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch has ties to the Sooner State and U.S. Senate Republicans change the rules to avoid a Democratic boycott of Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Republicans Outmaneuver Democratic Boycott to Allow Senate Vote on Scott Pruitt for EPA Boss

With no Democrats in the room, U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday voted unanimously to approve the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Republicans in the Environment and Public Works Committee voted to suspend committee rules to defeat a two-day boycott by Democrats who say Pruitt is unfit to serve as the nation’s top environmental regulator.

Education News

Charter School Approved By State Board, After Being Denied Twice Locally

The State Board of Education approved a new charter school in Seminole, Oklahoma on Thursday.

This makes the school one of the first rural charter schools in the state. It also makes this school one of the first charters to be approved, and sponsored by, the State Board of Education.

Charter schools are typically run and approved by local school boards, but the Seminole Public School Board of Education had denied this charter application twice, saying it was incomplete.

Budget Shortfalls Spell Big Challenges for Oklahoma Schools

Oklahoma’s state government is facing a budget deficit of around $900 million. One of the casualties of the state's fiscal woes: public schools. They're left facing tough choices like implementing a shorter school week, canceling classes, and consolidating districts. All this as the system is facing a shrinking teacher population and rising class sizes.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Become Teachers For A Day

Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators invited legislators and community leaders to "teach for a day." The district hoped lawmakers would have a better understanding of a teacher's responsibilities after spending a day in their shoes.

Oklahoma Senator David Holt spent part of his day reading with first graders at Quail Creek Elementary School. Other lawmakers and community leaders went to other schools in the district.

Holt says he knows quite a bit about the school because his kids go there, but on Tuesday, he learned a lot more.

