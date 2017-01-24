On the southside of Oklahoma City, Leo Guevera runs a cake decorating business, Leo's Cakery, from a stretch of blocks that's now referred to as Little Mexico.

Guevera spent most of his youth in the Mexican city of Juarez, baking for his family's business. But he immigrated to the United States in 2005, and today he is one of many proud business owners in the state. Working his way through the rigors of American bureaucracy, Guevara earned his citizenship, and this past November he voted for the very first time.