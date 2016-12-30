Sue Ogrocki/AP

Senators Ask Trump's EPA Pick To Disclose His Connections To Energy Industry

Democratic senators on the Environment and Public Works Committee say Donald Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency should reveal his connections with energy insiders before his confirmation hearings get underway. In the letter dated Tuesday, the senators told Scott Pruitt, currently Oklahoma's attorney general, they were concerned about his close ties to energy lobbyists and wanted him to disclose lists of donors who contributed to a nonprofit organization that took funds...

Read More
okhouse.gov

UPDATE: Oklahoma Lawmaker Walks Back Resignation After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Sarrah Danziger

Jack Fowler's Top 5 Things He Discovered in 2016 That May or May Not Have Anything to Do With 2016

Get Your Radio Tower Socks!

We're happy to offer several special benefits for KOSU members during the 2016 Year-End Membership Drive (taking place through the end of the year). Make your pledge now! 1. Pledges of $60 ($5/month) will be eligible for the 2017 Keep It Local card. The Keep It Local OK card help you discover the best local spots in town by rewarding you with discounts and incentives at locally-owned and locally-loved businesses across the state of Oklahoma. Businesses located in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Edmond,...

Read More

Jack Fowler's Top 5 Things He Discovered in 2016 That May or May Not Have Anything to Do With 2016

By Jack Fowler Dec 30, 2016
Sarrah Danziger

Tumbleweeds All the Way Down host Jack Fowler created a year-end list of things he discovered in 2016, even if they didn't have anything to do with 2016.

1. The Deslondes

Great band from New Orleans that combines every kind of roots music imaginable without ever overdoing any of it.

Malory Craft's Top 11 Feel Good Songs of 2016

By Malory Craft Dec 29, 2016

Whew. This year has been a year. Seems like it's been tough for some, if not all of us. One bright spot is there has been some great pop music released, so I felt like putting together a list of songs that just make me feel good. Because sometimes good music can be a great remedy for a bad day. (Or year).

In no particular order:

Lizzo - "Good as Hell"

Senators Ask Trump's EPA Pick To Disclose His Connections To Energy Industry

By Dec 28, 2016
Sue Ogrocki/AP

Democratic senators on the Environment and Public Works Committee say Donald Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency should reveal his connections with energy insiders before his confirmation hearings get underway.

In the letter dated Tuesday, the senators told Scott Pruitt, currently Oklahoma's attorney general, they were concerned about his close ties to energy lobbyists and wanted him to disclose lists of donors who contributed to a nonprofit organization that took funds from a network connected to the Koch brothers.

Rob Vera's Top 15 Albums of 2016

By Rob Vera Dec 28, 2016

Turn of the Century host Rob Vera shares his 15 favorite albums of 2016:

15. Thee Oh Sees - A Weird Exits

Frantic and psychedelic rock talent with few peers deliver another album full of pace and passion.

14. Solange - A Seat At the Table

Carrie Fisher, Actress Beloved For Playing Princess Leia, Dies At 60

By Dec 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher, the actress who became a pop culture icon for her performance as Princess Leia in Star Wars, has died at age 60.

Fisher had suffered a massive heart attack last week on a flight from London to Los Angeles. On Sunday, her family said she was in stable condition.

A representative of Fisher's daughter, Bille Lourd, confirmed that Fisher died on Tuesday morning.

Fisher shot to fame at the age of 19, when she took on her instantly iconic role in Star Wars.

We Learned A Lot In 2016 About How Preschool Can Help Kids

By Dec 27, 2016

One of the most controversial questions in education has been whether preschool — and specifically Head Start — helps kids succeed as they move through elementary school.

In 2016, Violence Pervaded Policing On Both Ends Of The Gun

By Dec 26, 2016

Deadly encounters between police and civilians often made 2016 a year full of palpable tension. Across the country, demonstrators took to the streets to protest police shootings, while at the same time officers in a number of states were targeted and killed by gunmen.

Both situations have prompted law enforcement to examine use-of-force policies.

An Oklahoma Newspaper Endorsed Clinton. It Hasn’t Been Forgiven.

By Dec 26, 2016

The Enid News & Eagle endorsed Hillary Clinton for President in October. Now, it's facing a backlash from angry conservatives.

Clayton Bahr's Top 10 Albums of 2016

By Clayton Bahr Dec 26, 2016

Tasting Notes host Clayton Bahr shares his 10 favorite albums of 2016:

10. Okkervil River - Away

9. Johnnyswim - Georgica Pond

Native American Education: What Will It Take To Fix The 'Epitome Of Broken'?

By editor Dec 25, 2016

High up in the mountains of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, Delphine Gatewood teaches special education at the Crystal Boarding School. She's dreading this winter, like she dreads every winter, because temperatures can slip into the negative digits which the school building just can't handle.

"You have a boiler system that regulates heat at one certain temperature so you can't turn it down," she says. "It gets so hot in the classroom and you have to open the windows in the dead of winter."

Pages

This Week in Oklahoma Politics
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.

Stream classical music via our partners at KUCO!

KUCOFM.COM

Education News

We Learned A Lot In 2016 About How Preschool Can Help Kids

By Dec 27, 2016

One of the most controversial questions in education has been whether preschool — and specifically Head Start — helps kids succeed as they move through elementary school.

Native American Education: What Will It Take To Fix The 'Epitome Of Broken'?

By editor Dec 25, 2016

High up in the mountains of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, Delphine Gatewood teaches special education at the Crystal Boarding School. She's dreading this winter, like she dreads every winter, because temperatures can slip into the negative digits which the school building just can't handle.

"You have a boiler system that regulates heat at one certain temperature so you can't turn it down," she says. "It gets so hot in the classroom and you have to open the windows in the dead of winter."

State Board of Education Approves New A-F School Grading System

By Dec 15, 2016

The way School A-F Report Cards are calculated may soon change. 

The state Board of Education approved a new grading system on Thursday, and it will now go before the legislature for final approval.

The new system, set to go in to effect for the 2017-2018 school year, proposes using a single letter grade with no pluses or minuses. However, the overall report card will be presented like a dashboard, with seven different criteria adding up to one score.

More Education News
Oklahoma Rock Show
A weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.