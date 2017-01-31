Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel is leaving after 20 years in office and shortly after starting his sixth term.

Whetsel's retirement comes on the heels of a state auditor's report conducted at the request of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

According to the audit, all of the funds weren't "expended in a lawful manner." It also took issue with Whetsel's office not paying medical bills for the Oklahoma County Jail for several months in 2015.