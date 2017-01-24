Putting Oklahoma City Back on the Map
Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has been cited as one of the five most innovative mayors in the United States. Born and raised in Oklahoma City, the Republican mayor is the first in the city's history to be elected to a fourth term. He's credited with helping the city get an NBA team , the Oklahoma City Thunder; putting the entire city's population on a diet for a collective weight loss of a million pounds; and investing in infrastructure and public education to improve quality of life and...
StateImpact Oklahoma
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.
A weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.