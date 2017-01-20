In Inaugural Address, Trump Decries 'Carnage' And Promises 'America First'
A newly inaugurated Donald J. Trump delivered a fiercely populist and often dark address, promising to transfer power in Washington from political elites to the people and vowing to put "America first." Surrounded by members of Congress and the Supreme Court, the nation's 45th president repeated themes from his historic and divisive campaign message, describing children in poverty, schools in crisis and streets pocked with crime and "carnage." "For too long, a small group in our nation's...
