Putting Oklahoma City Back on the Map

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has been cited as one of the five most innovative mayors in the United States. Born and raised in Oklahoma City, the Republican mayor is the first in the city's history to be elected to a fourth term. He's credited with helping the city get an NBA team , the Oklahoma City Thunder; putting the entire city's population on a diet for a collective weight loss of a million pounds; and investing in infrastructure and public education to improve quality of life and...

Emily Wendler / KOSU

Budget Shortfalls Spell Big Challenges for Oklahoma Schools
Josh Robinson

Oklahoma's Latino Population Anxious About a Trump Presidency

By John Hockenberry 15 hours ago
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma’s state government is facing a budget deficit of around $900 million. One of the casualties of the state's fiscal woes: public schools. They're left facing tough choices like implementing a shorter school week, canceling classes, and consolidating districts. All this as the system is facing a shrinking teacher population and rising class sizes.

By John Hockenberry 15 hours ago
Josh Robinson

On the southside of Oklahoma City, Leo Guevera runs a cake decorating business, Leo's Cakery, from a stretch of blocks that's now referred to as Little Mexico.

Guevera spent most of his youth in the Mexican city of Juarez, baking for his family's business. But he immigrated to the United States in 2005, and today he is one of many proud business owners in the state. Working his way through the rigors of American bureaucracy, Guevara earned his citizenship, and this past November he voted for the very first time.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Grapple With Budget Shortfall

By John Hockenberry 16 hours ago
Dave Newman / Shutterstock

When Oklahoma's legislature reconvenes in a few weeks, lawmakers will have plenty to deal with. Most pressing on the agenda is a $900 million budget shortfall.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is exploring the possibility of making changes to the sales tax code by eliminating some exemptions in order to meet the budgetary demands. 

Oklahoma Lawmakers Become Teachers For A Day

By 17 hours ago
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators invited legislators and community leaders to "teach for a day." The district hoped lawmakers would have a better understanding of a teacher's responsibilities after spending a day in their shoes.

Oklahoma Senator David Holt spent part of his day reading with first graders at Quail Creek Elementary School. Other lawmakers and community leaders went to other schools in the district.

Holt says he knows quite a bit about the school because his kids go there, but on Tuesday, he learned a lot more.

Putting Oklahoma City Back on the Map

By John Hockenberry 18 hours ago
Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has been cited as one of the five most innovative mayors in the United States. 

Headlines: Kirby Loses Chairmanship, EMSA Latest & Hamilton Coming to OK

By Michael Cross 21 hours ago

Headlines for Wednesday, January 25, 2017:

  • A state lawmaker under a sexual harassment investigation gets suspended from his leadership position. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Republican Stripped of House Chairmanship Amid Probe

By Jan 24, 2017
okhouse.gov

A Republican Tulsa legislator accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants has been suspended of his chairmanship of a House committee.

New House Speaker Charles McCall announced Tuesday he was suspending Tulsa Rep. Dan Kirby's chairmanship of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee after Kirby refused to testify before a committee investigating the allegations.

Oil Town Hit by Earthquakes Isn't Ready to Turn Off the Pipelines Just Yet

By & John Hockenberry Jan 24, 2017
Amber Hall / The Takeaway

Cushing, Oklahoma is a few miles north of Oklahoma City and is known as the oil and gas pipeline crossroads of the world. The town sets the market price for oil and with oil prices low, it's experiencing a shake up, both figuratively and literally.

How Trump's EPA Nominee Could Impact Environmental Policies

By Ryan LaCroix Jan 24, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Scott Pruitt, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has built a reputation for battling the agency. The former attorney general of Oklahoma has sued the agency several times, challenging regulations on carbon emissions and water pollution. He's also worked closely with the fossil fuel industry, a move that is likely to work in his home state's favor.

Horror in Oklahoma: Man's Brutal Death Reveals Abuse in Tulsa Prison System

By John Hockenberry Jan 24, 2017
triplefivedrew / Flickr

The final 51 hours of the life of Elliot Earl Williams were caught on surveillance tape, and have been condensed into a 10 minute video online. He doesn't move in the entire sped up video. Instead, he lies motionless on his back on the floor of his cell in the David L. Moss Detention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Williams was paralyzed with a broken neck, and the only motion you see is of guards coming to taunt him, placing a cup of water just out of his reach.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.

Education News

By John Hockenberry 15 hours ago
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma Lawmakers Become Teachers For A Day

By 17 hours ago
Emily Wendler / KOSU

OKCPS School Board Members Express Concern Over Suspension Rates

By Jan 18, 2017

Some Oklahoma City Public School Board members expressed concern about the district’s suspension rates at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

That's because African American students are still being suspended at a much higher rate than others. Currently African American students are 24 percent of the district’s population, but get 43 percent of the suspensions.

The federal Office of Civil Rights investigated the district for disproportionately suspending black students in 2014- and OKCPS vowed to address the issue.

Oklahoma Rock Show
A weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.