Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

Ryan LaCroix's Top 20 Songs of 2016

Michael Kesler / Flickr

Ryan LaCroix's Top 20 Songs of 2016

By 5 hours ago

Ryan LaCroix, host of KOSU's All Things Considered and co-host of The Oklahoma Rock Show, shares his 20 favorite songs of 2016:

20. Dams of the West - "Tell the Truth"

The first solo record from Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson, under the name Dams of the West, comes out in 2017. This is good first taste of what's to come.

Headlines: Chambers' Trial, Repealing Obamacare & Horse Racing

By Michael Cross 6 hours ago

Headlines for Monday, January 9, 2016:

  • The trial for a woman who crashed into an OSU homecoming parade begins tomorrow. (NewsOK)

  • Energy companies cut saltwater injections by nearly a quarter in 2016. (Tulsa World)

Obama Says Goodbye This Week, But His Message Hasn't Always Gotten Through

By Jan 8, 2017

Even before Barack Obama moved into the White House, he and his team made a choice that made actually selling his policies to the public more difficult.

In December 2008, Obama's economic team gathered in Chicago to map out what would become the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

"A dispute, discussion, something breaks out at that meeting. We haven't even come in yet," said Austan Goolsbee, a professor at the University of Chicago, who was a top economic adviser in the early years of the Obama presidency.

What We Know About The Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect

By Jan 7, 2017

Updated at 5:52 p.m.

One day after five people were killed at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., more details are coming to light on the suspected gunman: Esteban Ruiz Santiago, a U.S. military veteran.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police shortly after the shooting began at the airport's baggage claim area. He is now at a Broward County jail, where authorities say he is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities say there is no indication that Santiago worked with anyone else in planning or executing the attack.

What You Need To Know About The Coming Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding

By Jan 7, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Thursday that Republicans will — once again — vote to cut off federal tax dollars for Planned Parenthood. They are planning to include the measure as part of a bigger upcoming bill to repeal pillars of Obamacare. This isn't the first time that they have tried to pass this type of legislation — President Obama vetoed a similar bill last January.

Putin Ordered 'Influence Campaign' To Help Trump, U.S. Intelligence Report Says

By Jan 6, 2017

Updated 5:30 p.m. ET

The intelligence report on Russia's interference in the U.S. elections concludes that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered an "influence campaign" that aimed to help President-elect Donald Trump.

Sample Size: Jens Lekman, Run The Jewels & Lambchop

By & Jan 6, 2017
Ellika Henrikson

This is Sample Size, our weekly new music feature with KOSU's Ryan LaCroix and LOOKatOKC music critic Matt Carney.

Today, Matt plays new songs by Jens Lekman, Run The Jewels, and Lambchop.

$2.6 Million Paid by Farmers and Ranchers Missing From Oklahoma Beef Council

By & Jan 5, 2017
Joe Wertz / StateImpact Oklahoma

A federal investigation has been launched into the alleged embezzlement of $2.6 million by an employee of an obscure state board that promotes the beef industry, money created by a mandatory government program funded by farmers and ranchers.

Why Oklahoma and Other Red States Might Pump Up Gasoline Taxes to Fill Budget Holes

By Jan 5, 2017
Michael Kesler / Flickr

Oklahoma lawmakers are staring into a budget hole that’s nearly $900 million deep — and they might not be able to cut their way out of it. Legislators are considering tax increases to help fund state government, and one idea is gaining traction: Hiking taxes on gasoline and diesel.

State taxes on motor fuel haven’t been touched since 1987. There are a lot of similarities between the situation then and what Oklahoma lawmakers now face: An economy shaken by low oil prices and dwindling revenue streams to fund state government.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin On Ethics And Repealing Obamacare

By editor Jan 5, 2017

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the Trump transition, the push to repeal Obamacare and the House GOP’s failed efforts this week to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.

Education News

State Superintendent Requests Increase In Education Funding

By Jan 4, 2017
ok.gov/sde/superintendent

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking legislators for an increase of $220 million in funding next year, despite a projected budget shortfall.

On Wednesday, Hofmeister made her case for the additional funds—saying they are essential to keep up with a growing student population and increased health care costs. She also says schools desperately need new textbooks, and new teachers need more professional development. 

We Learned A Lot In 2016 About How Preschool Can Help Kids

By Dec 27, 2016

One of the most controversial questions in education has been whether preschool — and specifically Head Start — helps kids succeed as they move through elementary school.

Native American Education: What Will It Take To Fix The 'Epitome Of Broken'?

By editor Dec 25, 2016

High up in the mountains of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico, Delphine Gatewood teaches special education at the Crystal Boarding School. She's dreading this winter, like she dreads every winter, because temperatures can slip into the negative digits which the school building just can't handle.

"You have a boiler system that regulates heat at one certain temperature so you can't turn it down," she says. "It gets so hot in the classroom and you have to open the windows in the dead of winter."

Oklahoma Rock Show
A weekly two-hour show of Oklahoma music, from across the state. The show opens a window of Oklahoma music to the rest of the world.