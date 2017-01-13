Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

Drought Creeps Back Into Oklahoma As Dry Fall Leads to Waterless Winter

Drought is back in Oklahoma. More than half the state now falls in the extreme drought category, and normally water-rich southeast Oklahoma is bearing the brunt of a very dry fall and winter. Tree stumps poke above Atoka Lake's surface, and it's easy to see where the water line used to reach. In early 2016, lake levels were high. But now, Atoka is in the bullseye of the worst of Oklahoma's current drought. Atoka Emergency Manager Derrick Mixon says last week's snowstorm didn't help much.

Rachel Hubbard / KOSU

Oklahoma State Parade Crash Survivors Carry Unseen Scars

Gas Taxes May Go Up Around The Country As States Seek To Plug Budget Holes

Funds Tied to Trump's Education Pick Targeted 'Teachers' Caucus' Candidates

By & Jennifer Palmer 1 hour ago

Betsy DeVos, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has given millions in campaign contributions to politicians across the country.

Some of that fiscal muscle trickled into Oklahoma during the last election cycle through a pro-school-choice “Super PAC” that, notably, opposed so-called “teachers’ caucus” candidates in many instances. (The caucus arose out of many educators’ frustration over what they view as low education funding levels and teacher pay.)

Senate Panel Plans To Investigate Russian Activities During U.S. Elections

By Jan 13, 2017

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence say they intend to investigate the allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

In a joint statement, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the committee and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the vice-chairman, said "we believe that it is critical to have a full understanding of the scope of Russian intelligence activities impacting the United States."

The Flaming Lips Combats Evil Forces With New Album 'Oczy Mlody'

By Jan 13, 2017

Sexual Harassment Committee, State Budget Shortfall & Real ID

By , & Jan 13, 2017

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva HIll and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about the rocky start for a committee investigating sexual harassment claims against two lawmakers as one of the members walks out refusing to sign a confidentiality agreement and the governor is getting ready to release her executive budget facing a nearly $870 million shortfall as agencies come to the capitol asking members of the House Appropriations Committee for more money.

Drought Creeps Back Into Oklahoma As Dry Fall Leads to Waterless Winter

By Jan 12, 2017
Logan Layden / StateImpact Oklahoma

Drought is back in Oklahoma. More than half the state now falls in the extreme drought category, and normally water-rich southeast Oklahoma is bearing the brunt of a very dry fall and winter.

Tree stumps poke above Atoka Lake’s surface, and it’s easy to see where the water line used to reach. In early 2016, lake levels were high. But now, Atoka is in the bullseye of the worst of Oklahoma’s current drought. Atoka Emergency Manager Derrick Mixon says last week’s snowstorm didn’t help much.

Seriously, What A Day: 9 Things That Happened In 24 Hours

By Jan 12, 2017

Tuesday was the opposite of a slow news day. It was a mad scramble of a news day, featuring major developments on President-elect Donald Trump's ties to Russia, a contentious confirmation hearing, a death sentence in a high-profile hate-crime case, and President Obama's farewell speech, among other things.

In case you couldn't keep up — and we can't blame you — here's a rundown of some of the biggest news of the day.

1. The Trump-Russia bombshell

Headlines: Winter Weather Coming, Sexual Harassment Committee & Another Westbrook Triple-Double

By Michael Cross Jan 12, 2017

Headlines for Thursday, January 12, 2017:

  • The National Weather Service issues a Winter Storm Watch for much of western, northern and northeast Oklahoma. (Fox25)

  • A state house committee investigating sexual harassment claims runs into problems in its first meeting. (Tulsa World)

Examining What We Know And Don't Know About Trump And Russia

By Jan 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's sort through what we know and don't know about President-elect Trump and Russia. We start with words he resisted saying for months.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

DONALD TRUMP: As far as hacking, I think it was Russia.

Sen. Inhofe: Trump Pick For Defense Secretary Is 'Right One For This Time'

By editor Jan 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Gas Taxes May Go Up Around The Country As States Seek To Plug Budget Holes

By Jan 12, 2017

Oklahoma lawmakers are staring into a budget hole that's nearly $900 million deep — and they might not be able to cut their way out of it. Legislators are considering tax increases to help fund state government, and one idea is gaining traction: Hiking taxes on gasoline and diesel.

This Week in Oklahoma Politics
KOSU's Michael Cross talks about political news in Oklahoma with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican political consultant Neva Hill.

Education News

Funds Tied to Trump's Education Pick Targeted 'Teachers' Caucus' Candidates

By & Jennifer Palmer 1 hour ago

Betsy DeVos, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, has given millions in campaign contributions to politicians across the country.

Some of that fiscal muscle trickled into Oklahoma during the last election cycle through a pro-school-choice “Super PAC” that, notably, opposed so-called “teachers’ caucus” candidates in many instances. (The caucus arose out of many educators’ frustration over what they view as low education funding levels and teacher pay.)

Oklahoma Awarded $2 Million Grant For Career-Focused Education Initiatives

By Jan 11, 2017

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will invest $2 million dollars in career development programs over the next three years. This money comes from a grant, funded by JP Morgan Chase & Co.

The U.S. economy is projected to produce millions of high-skill, well-paying jobs over the next decade, but more and more kids are graduating from high school unprepared for college or a career.

So JP Morgan Chase is pumping $20 million dollars in to ten states to change that. Oklahoma is one of those states.

State Superintendent Requests Increase In Education Funding

By Jan 4, 2017
ok.gov/sde/superintendent

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is asking legislators for an increase of $220 million in funding next year, despite a projected budget shortfall.

On Wednesday, Hofmeister made her case for the additional funds—saying they are essential to keep up with a growing student population and increased health care costs. She also says schools desperately need new textbooks, and new teachers need more professional development. 

