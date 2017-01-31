Who Is Neil Gorsuch, Trump's First Pick For The Supreme Court?

President Trump has selected federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill a Supreme Court seat that has sat vacant for nearly a year, setting up a blockbuster confirmation hearing that could put the new White House's domestic political agenda on trial in the U.S. Senate. The selection fulfills an early campaign promise by Trump to nominate a solidly conservative judge with a record of strictly interpreting the U.S. Constitution. Gorsuch, 49, sailed through an earlier confirmation process...

Oklahoma County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Oklahoma City Is Not A Sanctuary City, Says Police Chief

Oklahoma County Sheriff Announces Retirement

By 54 minutes ago
Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel is leaving after 20 years in office and shortly after starting his sixth term.

Whetsel's retirement comes on the heels of a state auditor's report conducted at the request of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.

According to the audit, all of the funds weren't "expended in a lawful manner." It also took issue with Whetsel's office not paying medical bills for the Oklahoma County Jail for several months in 2015.

May 8 Trial for Tulsa Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Man

By & Marshall Stewart 1 hour ago
Tulsa County Jail

A Tulsa County district judge has denied a motion to dismiss a manslaughter charge against a white Tulsa police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby was arraigned Wednesday in district court. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the September 16 death of Terence Crutcher.

After denying the dismissal motion and another motion for a new preliminary hearing, Judge Doug Drummond set a trial date of May 8.

WATCH: Parker Millsap on Austin City Limits

By 5 hours ago
Scott Newton / ACLTV.com

Oklahoma Americana musician Parker Millsap and indie rockers Band of Horses are featured on a new episode of "Austin City Limits."

Headlines: Oklahoma Muslims, Tougher Drug Laws & Spurs Kick Thunder

By Michael Cross 5 hours ago

Headlines for Wednesday, February 1, 2017:

  • Oklahoma Muslims receive support amid hate and division. (NewsOK)

  • Protestors descend on Sen. Lankford’s office in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City Is Not A Sanctuary City, Says Police Chief

By 20 hours ago

Oklahoma City’s police department is making no changes to its immigration policy following President Trump’s executive order against sanctuary cities.

Police Chief Bill Citty says while Oklahoma City isn’t a sanctuary city, his officers are also not proactive in enforcing immigration laws because it can erode trust in a community.

Tulsa Sheriff Seeking Body Cameras After 2015 Fatal Shoot

By Jan 31, 2017

An Oklahoma sheriff's agency where an ex-reserve deputy fatally shot an unarmed black man in 2015 is applying for a federal grant to outfit 50 of its deputies with body-worn cameras.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said Tuesday he's applying for a 50 percent match grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The county would have to come up with roughly $50,000 of the equipment cost.

The agency comprising about 250 deputies will know by October if it received the grant. Regalado says deputies will begin field-testing the equipment in the fall.

Making Ends Meet On A Family Farm in Oklahoma

By John Hockenberry Jan 31, 2017
Rachel Hubbard / KOSU

About 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City in Kingfisher County is the town of Loyal, population 81. The Pope Family has lived here for generations, since the Land Run of 1892, which opened the Cheyenne Arapaho Territory in Western Oklahoma to settlers. 

More than a century later the Pope's are still working the land.

Headlines: Trump's Travel Ban, 2017 Legislative Session & OSU Bedlam Win

By Michael Cross Jan 31, 2017

Headlines for Tuesday, January 31, 2017:

  • Oklahoma’s immigrant community raises concerns over President Trump’s travel ban (Tulsa World)

  • Students at OU rally against President Trump’s immigration executive order. (NewsOK)

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General For Refusing To Defend Immigration Order

By Jan 30, 2017

Updated at 10:30 p.m. ET

President Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, concluding she has "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to defend his executive order that imposes a temporary ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries.

In a statement, the White House called Yates, an Obama administration holdover with 27 years of experience prosecuting corrupt public officials and the man who bombed the Atlanta Olympic park, "weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

Education News

Charter School Approved By State Board, After Being Denied Twice Locally

By Jan 27, 2017

The State Board of Education approved a new charter school in Seminole, Oklahoma on Thursday.

This makes the school one of the first rural charter schools in the state. It also makes this school one of the first charters to be approved, and sponsored by, the State Board of Education.

Charter schools are typically run and approved by local school boards, but the Seminole Public School Board of Education had denied this charter application twice, saying it was incomplete.

Budget Shortfalls Spell Big Challenges for Oklahoma Schools

By John Hockenberry Jan 25, 2017
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma’s state government is facing a budget deficit of around $900 million. One of the casualties of the state's fiscal woes: public schools. They're left facing tough choices like implementing a shorter school week, canceling classes, and consolidating districts. All this as the system is facing a shrinking teacher population and rising class sizes.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Become Teachers For A Day

By Jan 25, 2017
Emily Wendler / KOSU

Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators invited legislators and community leaders to "teach for a day." The district hoped lawmakers would have a better understanding of a teacher's responsibilities after spending a day in their shoes.

Oklahoma Senator David Holt spent part of his day reading with first graders at Quail Creek Elementary School. Other lawmakers and community leaders went to other schools in the district.

Holt says he knows quite a bit about the school because his kids go there, but on Tuesday, he learned a lot more.

