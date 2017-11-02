Chickasha Republican Resigns House Seat

A Republican state Representative from Chickasha says he's resigning his seat immediately to reportedly take a job with the federal government.
Rep. Scott Biggs was first elected to office in 2012, and re-elected in 2016.
In his resignation letter, Biggs says his new post will be to promote Oklahoma's agriculture industry, but did not specify what job he will take.
"I believe I can do much more for our state as I work to promote the agriculture industry in Oklahoma, which has always been and will continue to be an integral part of my family's heritage."
Biggs is the eighth lawmaker to resign or announce his resignation in the past 12 months. The other eight include:
- Rep. Tom Newell (R-Seminole), who resigned in November to take a job in the private sector, just weeks after winning reelection.
- Rep. Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa), who resigned in February following allegations of sexual harassment.
- Rep. Scott Martin (R-Norman), who announced his resignation in March, effective at the end of the session. He took a post with the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
- Sen. Ralph Shortey (R-Oklahoma City), who resigned in March after being charged with engaging in child prostitution. He's since been indicted on federal charges.
- Sen. Kyle Loveless (R-Oklahoma City), who resigned amid an ethics probe in April.
- Sen. Dan Newberry (R-Tulsa), who announced his resignation in June to pursue a private sector promotion. His resignation won't be effective until January 31, 2018.
- Sen. Bryce Marlatt (R-Woodward), who resigned in September after being charged with the sexual battery of an Uber driver.
- Rep. Scott Inman (D-Del City), who abruptly resigned in October.
Along with the April death of Rep. David Brumbaugh, that adds up to 10 House and Senate seats that have been or will need to be filled through special elections in 2017.
Governor Mary Fallin will have to set a date for a special election to replace Biggs. The cost for special elections in Oklahoma this year could be as much as $316,000.