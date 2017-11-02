Chickasha Republican Resigns House Seat

A Republican state Representative from Chickasha says he's resigning his seat immediately to reportedly take a job with the federal government.

Rep. Scott Biggs was first elected to office in 2012, and re-elected in 2016.

In his resignation letter, Biggs says his new post will be to promote Oklahoma's agriculture industry, but did not specify what job he will take.

"I believe I can do much more for our state as I work to promote the agriculture industry in Oklahoma, which has always been and will continue to be an integral part of my family's heritage."

Biggs is the eighth lawmaker to resign or announce his resignation in the past 12 months. The other eight include:

Along with the April death of Rep. David Brumbaugh, that adds up to 10 House and Senate seats that have been or will need to be filled through special elections in 2017.

Governor Mary Fallin will have to set a date for a special election to replace Biggs. The cost for special elections in Oklahoma this year could be as much as $316,000.