Chickasha Republican Resigns House Seat

By 3 minutes ago
  • Rep. Scott Biggs (R-Chickasha)
    Rep. Scott Biggs (R-Chickasha)
    okhouse.gov

A Republican state Representative from Chickasha says he's resigning his seat immediately to reportedly take a job with the federal government.

Rep. Scott Biggs was first elected to office in 2012, and re-elected in 2016.

In his resignation letter, Biggs says his new post will be to promote Oklahoma's agriculture industry, but did not specify what job he will take.

"I believe I can do much more for our state as I work to promote the agriculture industry in Oklahoma, which has always been and will continue to be an integral part of my family's heritage."

Biggs is the eighth lawmaker to resign or announce his resignation in the past 12 months. The other eight include:

Along with the April death of Rep. David Brumbaugh, that adds up to 10 House and Senate seats that have been or will need to be filled through special elections in 2017.

Governor Mary Fallin will have to set a date for a special election to replace Biggs. The cost for special elections in Oklahoma this year could be as much as $316,000.

Tags: 
Scott Biggs
2017 special legislative session
Republican Party

Related Content

Oklahoma Bill To Protect 'Critical Infrastructure' Could Curb Public Protest, Critics Say

By Mar 2, 2017
AVERY WHITE / OCETI SAKOWIN CAMP/CC BY-NC 2.0

Oklahoma legislators are advancing a bill that outlaws trespassing on sites containing “critical infrastructure.” Supporters say the measure will help prevent damage and disruption of energy markets, electric grids and water services, but environmental activists and civil rights groups say the bill’s real purpose is to block political protests of pipelines and similar projects.

‘A NUMBER ON MY ARM’

As Some States Curb High Fines, Oklahoma's Go Even Higher

By Sep 7, 2016
okhouse.gov

When riots erupted two years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, some of the tension in the black community was blamed on the city's use of court fines and fees that burdened many low-income people with debts they could not pay.

Since then, Missouri has reduced the maximum fines for traffic tickets and other violations and limited the share of city budgets supported by fees. California and other states also adopted reforms, offering amnesty to some indigent offenders with large debts.