Sen. Kyle Loveless Resigns Amid Ethics Probe

Oklahoma state Senator Kyle Loveless (R-Oklahoma City) has resigned, effective immediately.

In February, The Oklahoman reported Loveless was under investigation for possible ethics violations involving campaign contribution reports and could face criminal prosecution.

In his resignation letter, Loveless said he tendered the letter with much regret, adding "mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself."

In February, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said he had offered to work with the Ethics Commission because the alleged violations are potential felonies.

Prater's office has previously filed felony charges for campaign ethics violations against former state Rep. Gus Blackwell and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

Loveless was previously assessed a $1,000 fee by the Ethics Commission for failing to file his 2016 campaign reports.

Loveless is the fifth lawmaker to resign or announce his resignation in the past five months. The other four include:

Rep. Tom Newell (R-Seminole), who resigned in November to take a job in the private sector, just weeks after winning reelection.

Rep. Dan Kirby (R-Tulsa), who resigned in February, following allegations of sexual harrassment.

Rep. Scott Martin (R-Norman) who announced his resignation in March, effective at the end of the session. He's taking a position with the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

Sen. Ralph Shortey (R-Oklahoma City) who resigned in March, after being charged with engaging in child prostitution, among other charges.

Along with the death of Rep. David Brumbaugh two weeks ago, that adds up to six House and Senate seats that need to be filled through special elections in the coming months.