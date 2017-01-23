Related Program: 
Women's March: Red State Women Took to the Streets, Too

By John Hockenberry 3 hours ago
  • Ellen Pogemiller (center) attended the Oklahoma City Women's March with her aunt and mother.
    Courtesy of Guest

On Saturday, more than a million people attended women’s marches across the country, including some 500,000 people who marched in Washington, D.C. Crowd sizes exceeded initial expectations, and sister marchers around the world reportedly drew up to 2 million demonstrators. 

As The Takeaway broadcasts from public station KOSU in Oklahoma, Ellen Pogemiller who marched in Oklahoma City over the weekend with her mother and aunt, discusses her experience. Pogemiller says everyone was overwhelmed by the level of support they received.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

women in politics

