Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Thunder's Enes Kanter

A pro-government Turkish newspaper reports the country has issued an arrest warrant for Enes Kanter, claiming the Oklahoma City Thunder forward is a member of a terrorist group.

Kanter was temporarily detained last weekend in Romania, after officials there were notified his passport has been revoked by Turkey, where he is a citizen.

Kanter has been a vocal critic of Turkey’s leadership and recently compared President Erdogan to Adolf Hitler.

In response to the warrant, Kanter responded on Twitter with "You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don't waste your energy."

Kanter received his green card last year, says he wants to become a United States citizen.