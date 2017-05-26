Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Thunder's Enes Kanter

By 44 minutes ago
  • twitter.com/Enes_Kanter

A pro-government Turkish newspaper reports the country has issued an arrest warrant for Enes Kanter, claiming the Oklahoma City Thunder forward is a member of a terrorist group.

Kanter was temporarily detained last weekend in Romania, after officials there were notified his passport has been revoked by Turkey, where he is a citizen.

Kanter has been a vocal critic of Turkey’s leadership and recently compared President Erdogan to Adolf Hitler.

Sabah daily added that the prosecutor would apply for an Interpol red notice -- to inform Interpol's 190 members that someone's arrest is sought and thus ensure their deportation -- to the justice ministry.

In response to the warrant, Kanter responded on Twitter with "You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don't waste your energy."

Kanter received his green card last year, says he wants to become a United States citizen.

Tags: 
Enes Kanter
Turkey
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA
Tayyip Erdogan

