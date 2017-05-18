Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Found Not Guilty In Shooting of Terence Crutcher

A white Tulsa police officer who shot an unarmed black man in September has been found not guilty on manslaughter charges.

A jury deliberated for nearly ten hours Wednesday before returning the verdict just before 11 p.m.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby says she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher because she feared for her life after he didn't obey commands to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his vehicle for what she thought was a gun. No gun was found in Crutcher's vehicle.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted, arguing that Crutcher had his hands in the air and was not combative.

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the courthouse to express their displeasure with the trial's outcome.

Emotions boiling over right now. pic.twitter.com/H4bDPiQWml — Dylan Goforth (@DGoforth918) May 18, 2017

Governor Mary Fallin called for peace following the verdict's announcement.

Asking Oklahomans to respect our criminal justice system and to remain calm after tonight's Betty Shelby verdict. https://t.co/4tSt3pj20M — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) May 18, 2017

Dozens of protesters later moved to Tulsa's Mayo Hotel, where they believe she's a guest.