Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Found Not Guilty In Shooting of Terence Crutcher

By 55 minutes ago

A white Tulsa police officer who shot an unarmed black man in September has been found not guilty on manslaughter charges.

A jury deliberated for nearly ten hours Wednesday before returning the verdict just before 11 p.m.

Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby says she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher because she feared for her life after he didn't obey commands to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his vehicle for what she thought was a gun. No gun was found in Crutcher's vehicle.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted, arguing that Crutcher had his hands in the air and was not combative.

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the courthouse to express their displeasure with the trial's outcome.

Governor Mary Fallin called for peace following the verdict's announcement.

Dozens of protesters later moved to Tulsa's Mayo Hotel, where they believe she's a guest.

Tags: 
Terence Crutcher
Betty Shelby
Tulsa

Related Content

Medical Examiner: Terence Crutcher Had PCP In System When He Died

By & John Durkee Oct 11, 2016
Tulsa Police

Oklahoma's medical examiner says an unarmed man shot dead by a Tulsa police officer last month had the hallucinogenic drug PCP in his system when he died.

Terence Crutcher was shot Sept. 16 after his car broke down on a Tulsa street. Officer Betty Jo Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter after his death, with a prosecutor saying she reacted unreasonably after Crutcher disobeyed her commands.

Shelby's attorney Shannon McMurray says the officer was trained to spot people on PCP.

For Students In Tulsa, Pain Frames Conversation About Crutcher

By Sep 24, 2016

Rebecca Lee teaches at KIPP Tulsa College Prep, where a daughter of Terence Crutcher is in the 6th grade. Terence Crutcher is the 40-year-old man, a father of 4, shot to death by Tulsa police on September 16 after he halted his vehicle in the middle of a road. A white Tulsa police officer has been charged with manslaughter.

Rebecca Lee helped three groups of school children in Tulsa try to talk about their fears and feelings; and posted some of her own on Facebook:

"I look at the wide-eyed faces of the fifth graders surrounding me," she wrote...