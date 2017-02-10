State of the State, Pruitt Open Records & Rep. Dan Kirby

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill about Governor Fallin kicking off the 2017 legislative session with her Sate of the State Address and the next four months ahead for lawmakers as well as a a lawsuit against Attorney General Scott Pruitt over Oklahoma's Open Records Act.

The trio also discusses the announcement by Representative Dan Kirby that he plans to retire, again, following word of his possible expulsion by the State House for allegations of sexual harassment and Oklahomans will soon be getting charged sales tax from online purchases through Amazon and other retailers.