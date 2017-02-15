Seven Teacher Pay Raise Bills Advance in Oklahoma Senate

A senate subcommittee passed seven bills about teacher pay on Wednesday, each one providing a different solution to the teacher pay problem.

Some of the bills propose $1,000 raises, others $10,000. Some provide funding mechanisms, while others do not.

Senator J.J. Dossett (D-Owasso) says this is just the beginning of the conversation. He says the legislature knows raising teacher pay is the right thing to do and they've just got to figure out the right way to do it.

"The right way to do it, I'm all ears. I think we need to put all those things on the table. I just wanted to further this discussion like many of the people that have proposed pay raise bills."

The bills will now move on to the Senate Appropriations committee and will likely be heard next week.

