Rob Vera's Top 15 Albums of 2016

Turn of the Century host Rob Vera shares his 15 favorite albums of 2016:

15. Thee Oh Sees - A Weird Exits

Frantic and psychedelic rock talent with few peers deliver another album full of pace and passion.

14. Solange - A Seat At the Table

Testimonial work on pain, prejudice, and ultimate triumph. Moves/grooves.

13. BLOWN OUT - New Cruiser

The cool, slow-burn instrumental metal soundtrack to a one-way journey into deep space.

12. HÆLOS - Full Circle

Trip hop of a bygone era mixed with the nocturnal dance beat electronics of today.

11. Beyoncé - Lemonade

Saw it live. Was beyond music--it was high art. I was initially skeptical, but she truly is on another level.

10. Drake - Views

There was a lot more "important" rap in 2016, but this is the one I kept returning to.

9. Camp Cope - s/t

My second favorite 90s rock album released in 2016. Lyrically insightful Aussie fist-poundery. Oozes with conviction and rugged wisdom.

8. Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Took a long time to grow on me, but it has as the temperatures have gone down. Head music.

7. Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Denial

My FAVORITE 90s rock album released in 2016. Adolescent guitar ecstasy.

6. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Nonagon Infinity

Jay Reatard reborn + Arctic Monkeys, but more psychedelic. A blast to listen to.

5. Russian Circles - Guidance

From gentle to muscular guitar/drum thrash and back. Hard to classify. Touched me.

4. Late Night Tales Presents Sasha: Scene Delete

A pitch perfect soundtrack to your evening chill-out.

3. A Tribe Called Quest - We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

Up there with Low End and Marauders. Doesn’t trade on mere nostalgia and instead stands on its own as a powerful statement of intent. If it is indeed their farewell, it’s a fitting one.

2. David Bowie - Blackstar

Guess what? It's otherworldly. Imagine that. More magic revealed with each listen. The ghost of him lingers.

1. Heron Oblivion - s/t

The gentle, haunted vocals combine with a whirling dervish of guitars to create a gorgeous explosion of sound.