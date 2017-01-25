Related Program: 
The Takeaway

Putting Oklahoma City Back on the Map

By John Hockenberry
  Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett
Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has been cited as one of the five most innovative mayors in the United States. 

Born and raised in Oklahoma City, the Republican mayor is the first in the city's history to be elected to a fourth term.  He's credited with helping the city get an NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder; putting the entire city's population on a diet for a collective weight loss of a million pounds; and investing in infrastructure and public education to improve quality of life and civic engagement among its residents.

Cornett, who will become president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors later in the year, joins The Takeaway to discuss how good governance and strong community helped put Oklahoma City back on the map.

Mick Cornett
Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, Others Meet with President-Elect Trump

By & Dec 15, 2016

The president and top officers of the U.S. Conference of Mayors have discussed their priorities and municipal issues with President-elect Donald Trump.

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, president of the organization, and other mayors met with Trump in New York City Thursday. Topics included infrastructure investment, public safety, unfunded federal mandates and immigration.

Cornett says members of the delegation had "a very positive, wide-ranging discussion" with Trump and appreciate his desire to work with the nation's mayors to strengthen metro economies.

Oklahoma City Mayor Says Infrastructure Needs Are A Crisis For Every Mayor

By editor Jun 24, 2016

Mick Cornett, the mayor of Oklahoma City, grew up there and saw the city he now leads rebound from the 1995 bombing of the Murrah federal building. He’s the incoming head of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which meets in Indianapolis this weekend.

In a conversation with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd, Cornett weighs in on how a city recovers from a terrorist attack, and describes the crisis facing virtually every mayor in the U.S.: how to pay for repairs to crumbling infrastructure like roads and bridges.