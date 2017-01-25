Putting Oklahoma City Back on the Map

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has been cited as one of the five most innovative mayors in the United States.

Born and raised in Oklahoma City, the Republican mayor is the first in the city's history to be elected to a fourth term. He's credited with helping the city get an NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder; putting the entire city's population on a diet for a collective weight loss of a million pounds; and investing in infrastructure and public education to improve quality of life and civic engagement among its residents.

Cornett, who will become president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors later in the year, joins The Takeaway to discuss how good governance and strong community helped put Oklahoma City back on the map.