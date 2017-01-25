Oklahoma Lawmakers Grapple With Budget Shortfall

When Oklahoma's legislature reconvenes in a few weeks, lawmakers will have plenty to deal with. Most pressing on the agenda is a $900 million budget shortfall.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is exploring the possibility of making changes to the sales tax code by eliminating some exemptions in order to meet the budgetary demands.

Representative Leslie Osborn, Chair of the Appropriations and Budget Committee in Oklahoma, has some ideas as well. She discusses efforts to correct the state budget shortfall, and plans to make improvements in education, infrastructure, mental health spending.