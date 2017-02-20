Oklahoma Lawmaker's Bill Sets Rules For Medical Marijuana

By 1 minute ago
  • Medical marijuana supporters rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol in August 2016.
    Medical marijuana supporters rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol in August 2016.
    Doug Schwarz

Oklahomans won't vote until next year on whether to legalize medical marijuana, but a state lawmaker has already introduced legislation that would set the framework if sales of the drug are approved.

State Rep. Eric Proctor of Tulsa has introduced a measure that's nearly an exact replica of an Arkansas bill, where medical marijuana was legalized by voters last November.

The bill mirror's Arkansas' proposed plan, calling for a maximum $7,500 fee to apply to run a dispensary and a maximum $15,000 fee to apply for a marijuana cultivation license.

Proctor, a Democrat, tells The Journal Record that he introduced the measure so the state is prepared if voters legalize the drug for medical use.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Eric Proctor
2017 legislative session

Related Content

Marijuana's Health Effects? Top Scientists Weigh In

By Jan 12, 2017

So far, more than half of all U.S. states have legalized marijuana for medical use, and eight (plus the District of Columbia) have legalized the drug for recreational use. Varieties of cannabis available today are more potent than ever and come in many forms, including oils and leaves that can be vaped, and lots of edibles, from brownies and cookies to candies — even cannabis gummy bears.

NFL Players Searching For Painkiller Choices Hope For Relaxed Marijuana Ban

By Nov 21, 2016

Voters in seven more states said "yes" to marijuana this month. Pot now is legal for recreational or medicinal use in more than half the country.

It's still against federal law and classified as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning U.S. officials consider marijuana to have a high risk of abuse or harm, and no accepted medical use in treatment. Also, it's still banned in professional sports.

4 States Opt To Raise Minimum Wage; 7 Loosen Marijuana Laws

By Nov 9, 2016

Updated at 10:45 ET Wednesday

While votes are still being counted, some high-profile ballot initiatives already have returned clear results — including a slew of states opting in favor of medical or recreational marijuana, and several more raising the minimum wage.

You can see our full list of key ballot measures here, or check out a sample of the highlights: