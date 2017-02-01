May 8 Trial for Tulsa Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Man

A Tulsa County district judge has denied a motion to dismiss a manslaughter charge against a white Tulsa police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby was arraigned Wednesday in district court. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the September 16 death of Terence Crutcher.

After denying the dismissal motion and another motion for a new preliminary hearing, Judge Doug Drummond set a trial date of May 8.

Shelby’s attorney, Shannon McMurray, says she's confident Shelby will be found not guilty and is planning to appeal the ruling denying a new preliminary hearing.

"You get what you get and you try not to throw a fit. You do it in legal proceedings and that's what we're going to do. And if the Court of Criminal Appeals agrees with Judge Drummond's ruling, then we'll move forward."

Prosecutors say Shelby acted unreasonably because Crutcher wasn't armed or combative when she approached him after his SUV broke down, and that he obeyed commands to raise his hands.

Shelby's attorneys say she shot Crutcher because she feared for her life, believing Crutcher was reaching into his vehicle for a gun.

Medical Examiner: Terence Crutcher Had PCP In System When He Died

Oklahoma's medical examiner says an unarmed man shot dead by a Tulsa police officer last month had the hallucinogenic drug PCP in his system when he died.

Terence Crutcher was shot Sept. 16 after his car broke down on a Tulsa street. Officer Betty Jo Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter after his death, with a prosecutor saying she reacted unreasonably after Crutcher disobeyed her commands.

Shelby's attorney Shannon McMurray says the officer was trained to spot people on PCP.

Tulsa Officer Charged With Shooting Terence Crutcher Surrenders, Released On Bond

Tulsa County jail records show the police officer charged with manslaughter in last week's shooting death of an unarmed black man surrendered to authorities early Friday morning.

Officer Betty Shelby was arrested at 1:00 a.m., booked at 1:11 a.m., and released at 1:31 a.m. after posting $50,000 bond.