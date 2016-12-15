Location Picked For $25 Million Pop Culture Museum in Tulsa

Dec 15, 2016
Officials say the planned $25 million Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture will be built on donated land in downtown Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Historical Society announced Thursday that the new museum will be built on Main Street, across the street from the historic Cain's Ballroom. Officials say the vacant lot for the land, worth an estimated $1 million, was donated by David Sharp and Interak Corp.

Also Thursday, museum director Jeff Moore announced that the facility has acquired the personal collection of Hall of Famer Leon Russell, the Oklahoma native who died last month. Moore says the collection will include Russell's most recent piano and more than 2,500 audio masters from Russell's recording career.

Groundbreaking is expected in 2018, with an opening planned for late 2019.

