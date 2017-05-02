Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, NPR Music asks public radio personalities around this country to name a new favorite song and, this month, KOSU featured Oklahoma City act Lincka.

In her new song, Lincka Elizondo hands gardenias — white flowers that symbolize love and protection — to Latinos who aren't as fortunate as her. Lincka, who has Mexican heritage but was born in the United States, says it's important for her to use her platform to represent Latinos that don't have the same legal protections as she does. At points in the song, she expresses defiance: "Yo nací aquí / No me pueden tocar / No me pueden tocar." ("I was born here / You can't touch me / You can't touch me.") The lyrics provide a counterweight to the bouncy rhythms of the song, thanks to rich samples from producer Dan Ashford and the light guitar plucking of Salvador Chavez. The 20-year-old Oklahoma City singer plays with the listener a little bit too. While singing mostly in Spanish, Lincka lets loose a little English halfway through: "I betcha dyin' to know what I'm sayin' but, I'll let you Google Translate it."—Ryan LaCroix, KOSU's The Spy

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Listen to new music from Lincka, Marty Stuart, Shabazz Palaces, and more at NPR.org.

