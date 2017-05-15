Related Program: 
Hear Lana Del Rey's Warped Ode To Youth, 'Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind'

Like much of Lana Del Rey's recent work, the singer's latest single is a brooding, woozy ode to coming of age, with spare electronic beats and reflections on her place in the world. "Coachella — Woodstock In My Mind" taps into the dizzying moods that whirl around the often overinflated sense of self, and doubt-filled reflections, of youth.

"I was at Coachella leaning on your shoulder," she sings, over a warped bass line. "Watching your husband sing in time / I guess I was in it, 'cause baby for a minute / it was Woodstock in my mind."

This is the third song Del Rey has released from her upcoming full-length, Lust For Life. She previously shared "Love" and the title cut. The album still has no official release date, but is expected later this year.

