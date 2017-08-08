Headlines: Tulsa Tornado Damage, ODOT ShakeCast & OKC Attracts New Business

Headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2017:
-
Tulsa inspectors condemn ten businesses following a weekend EF-2 tornado. (Tulsa World)
-
Special primary elections today in OKC and Tulsa. (Tulsa World)
-
Broadway Extension/I-44 construction moves ahead of schedule. (Journal Record)
-
Work begins on Turner Turnpike expansion. (Tulsa World)
-
ODOT is using new technology to inspect bridges after an earthquake. (NewsOK)
-
TPS still has 25 job vacancies with two weeks till school starts. (Tulsa World)
-
Oklahoma Conservation Commission moves to stop a decrease in its workforce. (Journal Record)
-
Governor Fallin is creating a task force to examine the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma is seeing an increase in prices at the pump.(NewsOK)
-
State treasurer says increased tax collections show signs of economic improvement. (Journal Record)
-
OKC gets Amazon and FedEx without even recruiting. (Journal Record)