Headlines: Tulsa Tornado Damage, ODOT ShakeCast & OKC Attracts New Business

Headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2017:

Tulsa inspectors condemn ten businesses following a weekend EF-2 tornado. (Tulsa World)

Special primary elections today in OKC and Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Broadway Extension/I-44 construction moves ahead of schedule. (Journal Record)

Work begins on Turner Turnpike expansion. (Tulsa World)

ODOT is using new technology to inspect bridges after an earthquake. (NewsOK)

TPS still has 25 job vacancies with two weeks till school starts. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Conservation Commission moves to stop a decrease in its workforce. (Journal Record)

Governor Fallin is creating a task force to examine the Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma is seeing an increase in prices at the pump.(NewsOK)

State treasurer says increased tax collections show signs of economic improvement. (Journal Record)