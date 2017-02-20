Headlines: Teacher Pay, Lead Testing & All-Star Westbrook

Headlines for Monday, February 20, 2017:
Lawmakers plan to tackle teacher pay today at the Capitol. (NewsOK)
Alcohol enforcers are keeping their eyes on 48 bills in the state legislature this year. (Journal Record)
A plan to boost revenue through an increase in the cigarette tax faces an uphill battle in the State House. (Tulsa World)
The race to replace Governor Fallin in 2018 is already starting with a move from the Lieutenant Governor. (Journal Record)
OK Congressional delegation schedules just one town hall during break. (Tulsa World)
AG Scott Pruitt is starting his position as the nation’s top environmental watchdog. (StateImpactOK)
Oklahoma is falling short in testing for lead. (NewsOK)
New analysis shows three companies account for nearly half of wastewater injections in the state. (Tulsa World)
Halliburton sues a former employee for steeling trade secrets. (Journal Record)
The number of Oklahomans getting guns licenses falls since the election of President Trump. (Tulsa World)
The feds bar Talihina Veterans’ Center from adding new residents. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma State University Scholarships are seeing strong growth. (NewsOK)
Fundraising efforts show success in OKC School Foundation. (NewsOK)
Farmers’ markets turn to grants to succeed. (Journal Record)
Short term home rentals in OKC could get taxed. (NewsOK)
Westbrook scores 41 in NBA all-star game. (NewsOK)