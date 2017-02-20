Headlines: Teacher Pay, Lead Testing & All-Star Westbrook

By Michael Cross 10 minutes ago

Headlines for Monday, February 20, 2017:

  • Lawmakers plan to tackle teacher pay today at the Capitol. (NewsOK)

  • Alcohol enforcers are keeping their eyes on 48 bills in the state legislature this year. (Journal Record)

  • A plan to boost revenue through an increase in the cigarette tax faces an uphill battle in the State House. (Tulsa World)

  • The race to replace Governor Fallin in 2018 is already starting with a move from the Lieutenant Governor. (Journal Record)

  • OK Congressional delegation schedules just one town hall during break. (Tulsa World)

  • AG Scott Pruitt is starting his position as the nation’s top environmental watchdog. (StateImpactOK)

  • Oklahoma is falling short in testing for lead. (NewsOK)

  • New analysis shows three companies account for nearly half of wastewater injections in the state. (Tulsa World)

  • Halliburton sues a former employee for steeling trade secrets. (Journal Record)

  • The number of Oklahomans getting guns licenses falls since the election of President Trump. (Tulsa World)

  • The feds bar Talihina Veterans’ Center from adding new residents. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma State University Scholarships are seeing strong growth. (NewsOK)

  • Fundraising efforts show success in OKC School Foundation. (NewsOK)

  • Farmers’ markets turn to grants to succeed. (Journal Record)

  • Short term home rentals in OKC could get taxed. (NewsOK)

  • Westbrook scores 41 in NBA all-star game. (NewsOK)

Tags: 
Headlines