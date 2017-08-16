Headlines: Special Session, Confederate Schools & OKC Parking

Headlines for Wednesday, August 16, 2017:

Republican leaders at the State Capitol say a special session would be a last resort. (Journal Record)

State revenue meets expectations in the first month of the new fiscal year. (NewsOK)

At least three on Tulsa’s school board support changing the name of Lee Elementary. (Tulsa World)

OKC considers possible change of four schools named for Confederate generals. (NewsOK)

Congressman Cole talks Trump. (NewsOK)

A nationally known actor, speaker and veteran advocate comes to OKC. (Journal Record)

Tulsa considers moving jail inmates to Okmulgee County. (Tulsa World)

Researchers take to the air to study earthquakes. (NewsOK)

SBA & Emergency groups meet with Tulsa businesses hit by EF2 tornado. (Tulsa World)

75 manufacturing jobs are coming to Tulsa next summer. (Tulsa World)

The long-vacant First National Center is getting $45M from OKC. (Journal Record)

NW OKC medical park looks to expansion. (Journal Record)

Sales tax revenue increases for a fourth straight month in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)