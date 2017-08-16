Headlines: Special Session, Confederate Schools & OKC Parking

Headlines for Wednesday, August 16, 2017:

  • Republican leaders at the State Capitol say a special session would be a last resort. (Journal Record)

  • State revenue meets expectations in the first month of the new fiscal year. (NewsOK)

  • At least three on Tulsa’s school board support changing the name of Lee Elementary. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC considers possible change of four schools named for Confederate generals. (NewsOK)

  • Congressman Cole talks Trump. (NewsOK)

  • A nationally known actor, speaker and veteran advocate comes to OKC. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa considers moving jail inmates to Okmulgee County. (Tulsa World)

  • Researchers take to the air to study earthquakes. (NewsOK)

  • SBA & Emergency groups meet with Tulsa businesses hit by EF2 tornado. (Tulsa World)

  • 75 manufacturing jobs are coming to Tulsa next summer. (Tulsa World)

  • The long-vacant First National Center is getting $45M from OKC. (Journal Record)

  • NW OKC medical park looks to expansion. (Journal Record)

  • Sales tax revenue increases for a fourth straight month in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

  • The cost to park in Oklahoma City could be increasing. (NewsOK)

