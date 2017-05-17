Headlines: Revenue Bill Fails, Shelby Trial Ending & Hargis to the NCAA

Headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2017:
-
Measure to raise $400 million in revenue fails to get enough votes to pass. (KOSU)
-
School districts move forward with major cuts in budget uncertainty. (NewsOK)
-
A plan to bring in more money to state coffers includes suspending the back to school tax holiday. (Journal Record)
-
Health officials are still pushing for a cigarette tax increase. (Journal Record)
-
A tornado in western Oklahoma kills one person and damages up to 75 homes. (News9)
-
The fate of Betty Shelby goes to the jury. (Tulsa World)
-
A riot at the prison in Cushing results in injuries. (News9)
-
State High Court denies woman’s claim against a drivers’ license photo over religious beliefs. (NewsOK)
-
New police body cams to include Wi-Fi. (NewsOK)
-
Cherokee Tribe helps homeless veterans. (Tulsa World)
-
Restoration of an historic building in Bricktown keeps it off the chopping block. (Journal Record)
-
Spring storms impact winter wheat. (NewsOK)
-
OSU President Burns Hargis joins NCAA Board of Directors. (Tulsa World)