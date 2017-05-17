Headlines: Revenue Bill Fails, Shelby Trial Ending & Hargis to the NCAA

By Michael Cross 55 seconds ago

Headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2017:

  • Measure to raise $400 million in revenue fails to get enough votes to pass. (KOSU)

  • School districts move forward with major cuts in budget uncertainty. (NewsOK)

  • A plan to bring in more money to state coffers includes suspending the back to school tax holiday. (Journal Record)

  • Health officials are still pushing for a cigarette tax increase. (Journal Record)

  • A tornado in western Oklahoma kills one person and damages up to 75 homes. (News9)

  • The fate of Betty Shelby goes to the jury. (Tulsa World)

  • A riot at the prison in Cushing results in injuries. (News9)

  • State High Court denies woman’s claim against a drivers’ license photo over religious beliefs. (NewsOK)

  • New police body cams to include Wi-Fi. (NewsOK)

  • Cherokee Tribe helps homeless veterans. (Tulsa World)

  • Restoration of an historic building in Bricktown keeps it off the chopping block. (Journal Record)

  • Spring storms impact winter wheat. (NewsOK)

  • OSU President Burns Hargis joins NCAA Board of Directors. (Tulsa World)

