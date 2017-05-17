Headlines: Revenue Bill Fails, Shelby Trial Ending & Hargis to the NCAA

Headlines for Wednesday, May 17, 2017:

Measure to raise $400 million in revenue fails to get enough votes to pass. (KOSU)

School districts move forward with major cuts in budget uncertainty. (NewsOK)

A plan to bring in more money to state coffers includes suspending the back to school tax holiday. (Journal Record)

Health officials are still pushing for a cigarette tax increase. (Journal Record)

A tornado in western Oklahoma kills one person and damages up to 75 homes. (News9)

The fate of Betty Shelby goes to the jury. (Tulsa World)

A riot at the prison in Cushing results in injuries. (News9)

State High Court denies woman’s claim against a drivers’ license photo over religious beliefs. (NewsOK)

New police body cams to include Wi-Fi. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Tribe helps homeless veterans. (Tulsa World)

Restoration of an historic building in Bricktown keeps it off the chopping block. (Journal Record)

Spring storms impact winter wheat. (NewsOK)