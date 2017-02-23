Headlines: Pruitt e-mails, Cornett Annoucement & Bricktown Baseball

Headlines for Thursday , February 23, 2017:

Pruitt e-mails show coordination with the fossil fuel industry to fight EPA. (StateImpact OK)

Fallin ordered to turn over emails on executions. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma takes a step closer to being in compliance with the 2005 Federal Real ID Act. (Tulsa World)

Republican bill to ban Standing Rock style protests in Oklahoma passes House committee. (Tulsa World)

Partisan election of judges resolution advances to full Senate. (Journal Record)

Bill to remove wind energy tax credits moves to House A&B Committee. (NewsOK)

Majority of Oklahomans opposes tax on wind energy production. (NewsOK)

A surprise announcement from OKC Mayor Cornett sets a domino effect into motion. (Journal Record)

State’s largest school district begins testing for lead. (NewsOK)

Former lawmaker loses $4.3M in lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Former Muslim loses lawsuit against Oklahoma Church. (Tulsa World)

Osage County residents sue over earthquake damage. (Tulsa World)

Continental Resources ends 2016 with a profit. (NewsOK)

SandRidge ends 2016 with a loss. (Journal Record)

WPX sees loss in fourth quarter. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa moves forward with African American Commission. (Tulsa World)