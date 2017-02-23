Headlines: Pruitt e-mails, Cornett Annoucement & Bricktown Baseball

  • Pruitt e-mails show coordination with the fossil fuel industry to fight EPA. (StateImpact OK)

  • Fallin ordered to turn over emails on executions. (Tulsa World)

  • Oklahoma takes a step closer to being in compliance with the 2005 Federal Real ID Act. (Tulsa World)

  • Republican bill to ban Standing Rock style protests in Oklahoma passes House committee. (Tulsa World)

  • Partisan election of judges resolution advances to full Senate. (Journal Record)

  • Bill to remove wind energy tax credits moves to House A&B Committee. (NewsOK)

  • Majority of Oklahomans opposes tax on wind energy production. (NewsOK)

  • A surprise announcement from OKC Mayor Cornett sets a domino effect into motion. (Journal Record)

  • State’s largest school district begins testing for lead. (NewsOK)

  • Former lawmaker loses $4.3M in lawsuit. (NewsOK)

  • Former Muslim loses lawsuit against Oklahoma Church. (Tulsa World)

  • Osage County residents sue over earthquake damage. (Tulsa World)

  • Continental Resources ends 2016 with a profit. (NewsOK)

  • SandRidge ends 2016 with a loss. (Journal Record)

  • WPX sees loss in fourth quarter. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa moves forward with African American Commission. (Tulsa World)

  • OKC Dodgers gear up for another season. (Journal Record)

