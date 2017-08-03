Headlines: Ozone Alert Day, Edmond Quake & NASA Grant

By Michael Cross 49 minutes ago

Headlines for Thursday, August 3, 2017:

  • The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas face Air Quality Alerts today. (News9)

  • An earthquake knocks out power and rattles residents near Edmond. (NewsOK)

  • The widow of murdered Labor Commissioner Mark Costello says she’s running to fill his job. (NewsOK)

  • Congressman Russell declares his intent to seek reelection. (NewsOK)

  • An Oklahoma Senator wants to look into selling excess water to other states. (Journal Record)

  • Lawmakers consider new liquor taxes before new laws take effect next year. (Journal Record)

  • Workers Comp Law faces court challenge. (Tulsa World)

  • Hofmeister opens up now that charges are dismissed. (Tulsa World)

  • North Tulsa grocery store moratorium appears headed to failure. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa counselor proposal changes part of public safety tax approved by voters. (Tulsa World)

  • Unemployment drops in Oklahoma’s biggest cities. (NewsOK)

  • Oklahoma banks are taking a cautious approach to financial technology. (Journal Record)

  • SandRidge expands its drilling program and increases profits $23.5M. (NewsOK)

  • Magellan Midstream sees an increase in revenue across all its business segments. (Journal Record)

  • NASA gives STEM grant to Guthrie Library. (NewsOK)

Headlines