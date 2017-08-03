Headlines: Ozone Alert Day, Edmond Quake & NASA Grant

Headlines for Thursday, August 3, 2017:
-
The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas face Air Quality Alerts today. (News9)
-
An earthquake knocks out power and rattles residents near Edmond. (NewsOK)
-
The widow of murdered Labor Commissioner Mark Costello says she’s running to fill his job. (NewsOK)
-
Congressman Russell declares his intent to seek reelection. (NewsOK)
-
An Oklahoma Senator wants to look into selling excess water to other states. (Journal Record)
-
Lawmakers consider new liquor taxes before new laws take effect next year. (Journal Record)
-
Workers Comp Law faces court challenge. (Tulsa World)
-
Hofmeister opens up now that charges are dismissed. (Tulsa World)
-
North Tulsa grocery store moratorium appears headed to failure. (Tulsa World)
-
Tulsa counselor proposal changes part of public safety tax approved by voters. (Tulsa World)
-
Unemployment drops in Oklahoma’s biggest cities. (NewsOK)
-
Oklahoma banks are taking a cautious approach to financial technology. (Journal Record)
-
SandRidge expands its drilling program and increases profits $23.5M. (NewsOK)
-
Magellan Midstream sees an increase in revenue across all its business segments. (Journal Record)
-
NASA gives STEM grant to Guthrie Library. (NewsOK)