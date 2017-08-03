Headlines: Ozone Alert Day, Edmond Quake & NASA Grant

Headlines for Thursday, August 3, 2017:

The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas face Air Quality Alerts today. (News9)

An earthquake knocks out power and rattles residents near Edmond. (NewsOK)

The widow of murdered Labor Commissioner Mark Costello says she’s running to fill his job. (NewsOK)

Congressman Russell declares his intent to seek reelection. (NewsOK)

An Oklahoma Senator wants to look into selling excess water to other states. (Journal Record)

Lawmakers consider new liquor taxes before new laws take effect next year. (Journal Record)

Workers Comp Law faces court challenge. (Tulsa World)

Hofmeister opens up now that charges are dismissed. (Tulsa World)

North Tulsa grocery store moratorium appears headed to failure. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa counselor proposal changes part of public safety tax approved by voters. (Tulsa World)

Unemployment drops in Oklahoma’s biggest cities. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma banks are taking a cautious approach to financial technology. (Journal Record)

SandRidge expands its drilling program and increases profits $23.5M. (NewsOK)

Magellan Midstream sees an increase in revenue across all its business segments. (Journal Record)