Headlines: Oklahoma Storms, Titanic at the Capitol & Special Olympics

Headlines for Friday, May 19, 2017:

Tornadoes swarm across western Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Budget negotiations are starting again today after appearing to fall apart on Thursday. (Tulsa World)

Lack of a budget is impacting state agencies. (Journal Record)

Activists are urging Oklahoma state lawmakers to pass a budget. (NewsOK)

OK Oilman Harold Hamm warns against oil and gas tax increase. (NewsOK)

The budget showdown also slows road projects. (Journal Record)

Lawmakers call for another tax amnesty program in hopes of raising more money for the state. (NewsOK)

Criminal justice reform activists are making a final push for bills at the state capitol. (NewsOK)

Governor gets bill on lethal injections. (NewsOK)

Employment status of a Betty Shelby is getting reviewed. (Tulsa World)

Company in Hugo water lawsuit files responses. (Journal Record)

Students and staff say goodbye to Tulsa school set for consolidation. (Tulsa World)

USDA steps up to provide free meals to all OKC school students. (NewsOK)

A new style of living is coming to downtown Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma Hall of Fame names its 2017 inductees. (NewsOK)