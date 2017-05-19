Headlines: Oklahoma Storms, Titanic at the Capitol & Special Olympics

By Michael Cross 7 seconds ago

Headlines for Friday, May 19, 2017:

  • Tornadoes swarm across western Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

  • Budget negotiations are starting again today after appearing to fall apart on Thursday. (Tulsa World)

  • Lack of a budget is impacting state agencies. (Journal Record)

  • Activists are urging Oklahoma state lawmakers to pass a budget. (NewsOK)

  • OK Oilman Harold Hamm warns against oil and gas tax increase. (NewsOK)

  • The budget showdown also slows road projects. (Journal Record)

  • Lawmakers call for another tax amnesty program in hopes of raising more money for the state. (NewsOK)

  • Criminal justice reform activists are making a final push for bills at the state capitol. (NewsOK)

  • Governor gets bill on lethal injections. (NewsOK)

  • Employment status of a Betty Shelby is getting reviewed. (Tulsa World)

  • Company in Hugo water lawsuit files responses. (Journal Record)

  • Students and staff say goodbye to Tulsa school set for consolidation. (Tulsa World)

  • USDA steps up to provide free meals to all OKC school students. (NewsOK)

  • A new style of living is coming to downtown Oklahoma City. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma Hall of Fame names its 2017 inductees. (NewsOK)

  • Special Olympians come to Stillwater. (Tulsa World)

