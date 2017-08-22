Headlines: OKC School Lawsuit, Confederate School Names & Preseason Football Polls

Headlines for Tuesday, August 22, 2017:
OKC School Board moves forward with a lawsuit against the state legislature. (NewsOK)
Legislators question loosening of charter school laws. (Journal Record)
An Oklahoma City attorney promises to pay to help re name four Oklahoma City schools. (NewsOK)
The Tulsa School Board votes to review the names of its schools. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa Superintendent takes over a 3rd grade class for a day. (Tulsa World)
A new study gives praise to Oklahoma’s community colleges. (NewsOK)
OKC approve $2M in job incentives for SkyWest Airlines. (Journal Record)
Tulsa soup kitchen tries again for a new place. (Tulsa World)
Tower Theater gears up to begin reshowing movies. (NewsOK)
OK Sports Hall of Fame looks to other states for inspiration in move to Bricktown. (Journal Record)
The Sooners and Cowboys football teams crack the top 10 in preseason polls. (Tulsa World)