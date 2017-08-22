Headlines: OKC School Lawsuit, Confederate School Names & Preseason Football Polls

By Michael Cross 4 minutes ago

Headlines for Tuesday, August 22, 2017:

  • OKC School Board moves forward with a lawsuit against the state legislature. (NewsOK)

  • Legislators question loosening of charter school laws. (Journal Record)

  • An Oklahoma City attorney promises to pay to help re name four Oklahoma City schools. (NewsOK)

  • The Tulsa School Board votes to review the names of its schools. (Tulsa World)

  • Tulsa Superintendent takes over a 3rd grade class for a day. (Tulsa World)

  • A new study gives praise to Oklahoma’s community colleges. (NewsOK)

  • OKC approve $2M in job incentives for SkyWest Airlines. (Journal Record)

  • Tulsa soup kitchen tries again for a new place. (Tulsa World)

  • Tower Theater gears up to begin reshowing movies. (NewsOK)

  • OK Sports Hall of Fame looks to other states for inspiration in move to Bricktown. (Journal Record)

  • The Sooners and Cowboys football teams crack the top 10 in preseason polls. (Tulsa World)

