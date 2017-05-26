Headlines: Last Day of Session, Criminal Justice Bills & Checotah Bear Visit

Headlines for Friday, May 26, 2017:

  • The State House is expecting to take up two controversial bills on the final day of session. (Tulsa World)

  • Lawmakers are apparently holding their noses as they vote for the budget. (Journal Record)

  • Colleges prepare for 6% cuts in state funding. (NewsOK)

  • Lawmakers focus on policy in penultimate day of the legislative session. (NewsOK)

  • Four of Governor Fallin’s criminal justice reform bills appear dead until next year. (NewsOK)

  • Corporation Commission Review Bills stalls at the Capitol. (NewsOK)

  • Capitol gets visit from Libertarian candidates for governor. (NewsOK)

  • Turnpike Authority gives $5M to help pay for the 2018 OHP Academy. (KOSU)

  • Seminole charter schools face one year delay. (NewsOK)

  • Trio of healthcare providers is working to stop an emerging health crisis in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma cattlemen are working to expand beef sales overseas. (Journal Record)

  • Oil prices drop with OPEC announcement. (NewsOK)

  • Shared work spaces are growing in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

  • Oklahoma suburbs are fastest growing cities in the state. (Tulsa World)

  • Airport in northwest Oklahoma City grows through prices and amenities. (Journal Record)

  • Checotah gets a visit from a young black bear. (Tulsa World)

