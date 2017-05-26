Headlines: Last Day of Session, Criminal Justice Bills & Checotah Bear Visit

Headlines for Friday, May 26, 2017:
The State House is expecting to take up two controversial bills on the final day of session. (Tulsa World)
Lawmakers are apparently holding their noses as they vote for the budget. (Journal Record)
Colleges prepare for 6% cuts in state funding. (NewsOK)
Lawmakers focus on policy in penultimate day of the legislative session. (NewsOK)
Four of Governor Fallin’s criminal justice reform bills appear dead until next year. (NewsOK)
Corporation Commission Review Bills stalls at the Capitol. (NewsOK)
Capitol gets visit from Libertarian candidates for governor. (NewsOK)
Turnpike Authority gives $5M to help pay for the 2018 OHP Academy. (KOSU)
Seminole charter schools face one year delay. (NewsOK)
Trio of healthcare providers is working to stop an emerging health crisis in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma cattlemen are working to expand beef sales overseas. (Journal Record)
Oil prices drop with OPEC announcement. (NewsOK)
Shared work spaces are growing in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)
Oklahoma suburbs are fastest growing cities in the state. (Tulsa World)
Airport in northwest Oklahoma City grows through prices and amenities. (Journal Record)
Checotah gets a visit from a young black bear. (Tulsa World)