Headlines: Health Department Changes, Shatner's World & College Playoff Rankings

By Michael Cross 4 seconds ago

Headlines for Wednesday, November 1, 2017:

  • More changes are coming at the top of the beleaguered State Health Department. (NewsOK)

  • State Auditor starts process of looking into the finances of the Health Department. (Journal Record)

  • Gov Fallin announces changes to the Department of Management and Enterprise Services. (AP)

  • Lawmakers consider expanding Tribal gaming in an attempt to raise revenue. (Tulsa World)

  • Several new state laws take effect today. (Tulsa World)

  • New fees hit Oklahomans today. (NewsOK)

  • PolitiFact says Lankford’s economic statement is half true. (Tulsa World)

  • Arkansas lawmaker discontinues agreement with controversial drug rehab. (Tulsa World

  • Corporation Commission computers back on after hack. (NewsOK)

  • State’s water conservation plan focuses on reuse. (Journal Record)

  • First responders train for flooding. (Tulsa World)

  • Pop-up store raising money for a school in Ghana, Africa is returning to Midtown. (Journal Record)

  • Devon Energy sees a $228M profit in third quarter. (NewsOK)

  • Paycom posts $101M profit in third quarter. (NewsOK)

  • William Shatner comes to Oklahoma on Friday for one-man show. (Tulsa World)

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder wins big in Milwaukee. (NewsOK)

  • The Sooners and Cowboys place in the top eleven in the initial College Football Rankings. (Tulsa World)

Tags: 
Headlines