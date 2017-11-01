Headlines: Health Department Changes, Shatner's World & College Playoff Rankings

Headlines for Wednesday, November 1, 2017:

More changes are coming at the top of the beleaguered State Health Department. (NewsOK)

State Auditor starts process of looking into the finances of the Health Department. (Journal Record)

Gov Fallin announces changes to the Department of Management and Enterprise Services. (AP)

Lawmakers consider expanding Tribal gaming in an attempt to raise revenue. (Tulsa World)

Several new state laws take effect today. (Tulsa World)

New fees hit Oklahomans today. (NewsOK)

PolitiFact says Lankford’s economic statement is half true. (Tulsa World)

Arkansas lawmaker discontinues agreement with controversial drug rehab. (Tulsa World)

Corporation Commission computers back on after hack. (NewsOK)

State’s water conservation plan focuses on reuse. (Journal Record)

First responders train for flooding. (Tulsa World)

Pop-up store raising money for a school in Ghana, Africa is returning to Midtown. (Journal Record)

Devon Energy sees a $228M profit in third quarter. (NewsOK)

Paycom posts $101M profit in third quarter. (NewsOK)

William Shatner comes to Oklahoma on Friday for one-man show. (Tulsa World)

The Oklahoma City Thunder wins big in Milwaukee. (NewsOK)