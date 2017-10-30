Headlines: Budget Plan B, Left Lane Driving Ban & Bedlam Football

Headlines for Monday, October 30, 2017:
-
Lawmakers look at Plan B after measure to fix shortfall died in a House committee. (Tulsa World)
-
Agencies brace for deeper cuts with budget deal failure. (Journal Record)
-
Democrats look to senior members without Inman. (Tulsa World)
-
Lawmakers consider changes to state’s 36-year-old school funding formula. (NewsOK)
-
State Dept. of Education gets more authority over schools under new plan. (NewsOK)
-
Survey shows OKC teachers spend too much time disciplining students. (NewsOK)
-
A cyber-attack takes down the network at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma County refuses to let the U-S Justice Department tour its troubled jail. (NewsOK)
-
OKC sees 6th consecutive months of sales tax increase. (Journal Record)
-
New law to ban driving in left lane of most Oklahoma roads takes effect Wednesday. (Tulsa World)
-
Stillwater plans holiday festivities without the Polar Express. (Journal Record)
-
Two ranked teams get ready to battle it out in Bedlam this Saturday. (Tulsa World)