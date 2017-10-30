Headlines: Budget Plan B, Left Lane Driving Ban & Bedlam Football

Headlines for Monday, October 30, 2017:

Lawmakers look at Plan B after measure to fix shortfall died in a House committee. (Tulsa World)

Agencies brace for deeper cuts with budget deal failure. (Journal Record)

Democrats look to senior members without Inman. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers consider changes to state’s 36-year-old school funding formula. (NewsOK)

State Dept. of Education gets more authority over schools under new plan. (NewsOK)

Survey shows OKC teachers spend too much time disciplining students. (NewsOK)

A cyber-attack takes down the network at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma County refuses to let the U-S Justice Department tour its troubled jail. (NewsOK)

OKC sees 6th consecutive months of sales tax increase. (Journal Record)

New law to ban driving in left lane of most Oklahoma roads takes effect Wednesday. (Tulsa World)

Stillwater plans holiday festivities without the Polar Express. (Journal Record)