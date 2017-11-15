Headlines: Budget Fix Advances, Election Results & College Playoff Rankings

Headlines for Wednesday, November 15, 2017:
-
A bill to force cuts to state agencies to fill a $215 million hole in the budget passes committees. (Tulsa World)
-
Oil and Gas industry thanks lawmakers who voted on HB1054. (Tulsa World)
-
Tobacco trust helps mental health and senior nutrition programs. (NewsOK)
-
Lawmakers vote on bills to stop specific cuts in state agencies. (Journal Record)
-
Oklahoma’s former seismologist testifies he was pressured to not link earthquakes with fracking. (Tulsa World)
-
Coburn worries about how media is treating U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore. (NewsOK)
-
Republicans win two seats in special elections, while Democrats take one from the GOP. (NewsOK)
-
A couple of sales tax increase measures in central Oklahoma pass. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa voters approve charter changes. (Tulsa World)
-
Revenue collections are coming in at expected levels. (Tulsa World)
-
UCO economists advise a state House committee to not increase the state’s alcohol excise tax rate. (Journal Record)
-
Panel holds first meeting in road to reform the justice system. (NewsOK)
-
Devon finishes its most productive well in the STACK. (NewsOK)
-
Tulsa-based Midstates Petroleum wants to sell its stake in the STACK play. (Journal Record)
-
Conservative Think Tank praises Oklahoma’s education plan. (NewsOK)
-
Businesses step up to show appreciation of teachers. (Journal Record)
-
Sooners come in at number four in College Football Playoff rankings. (Tulsa World)