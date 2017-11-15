Headlines: Budget Fix Advances, Election Results & College Playoff Rankings

Headlines for Wednesday, November 15, 2017:

A bill to force cuts to state agencies to fill a $215 million hole in the budget passes committees. (Tulsa World)

Oil and Gas industry thanks lawmakers who voted on HB1054. (Tulsa World)

Tobacco trust helps mental health and senior nutrition programs. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers vote on bills to stop specific cuts in state agencies. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma’s former seismologist testifies he was pressured to not link earthquakes with fracking. (Tulsa World)

Coburn worries about how media is treating U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore. (NewsOK)

Republicans win two seats in special elections, while Democrats take one from the GOP. (NewsOK)

A couple of sales tax increase measures in central Oklahoma pass. (NewsOK)

Tulsa voters approve charter changes. (Tulsa World)

Revenue collections are coming in at expected levels. (Tulsa World)

UCO economists advise a state House committee to not increase the state’s alcohol excise tax rate. (Journal Record)

Panel holds first meeting in road to reform the justice system. (NewsOK)

Devon finishes its most productive well in the STACK. (NewsOK)

Tulsa-based Midstates Petroleum wants to sell its stake in the STACK play. (Journal Record)

Conservative Think Tank praises Oklahoma’s education plan. (NewsOK)

Businesses step up to show appreciation of teachers. (Journal Record)