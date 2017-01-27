Frosty Troy, OK Women's March & Rep. Dan Kirby

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about the passing of Oklahoma journalist and regular KOSU commentator Frosty Troy, the estimated 12,000 Oklahomans who participated in the Women's March at the State Capitol and Rep. Dan Kirby loses his chairmanship after refusing to talk with the House committee investigating him for sexual harassment.

The trio also discusses ethics complaints against OKC Republican Representative Elise Hall, the fine for former Representative Gus Blackwell and a look at some of the bills getting filed by lawmakers.