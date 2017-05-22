Flynn To Take The 5th, Refuses To Turn Over Documents To Senate Panel

By 2 hours ago
  • Former national security adviser Michael Flynn won't turn over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, a source close to Flynn tells NPR.
    Carolyn Kaster / AP
Originally published on May 22, 2017 12:29 pm

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on Monday, refusing to hand over documents subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The panel wants to see documents relating to Flynn's interactions with Russian officials as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"We will be responding to the Senate Intelligence Committee today," a source close to Flynn tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. "We expect to say the general will not providing the requested documents. He is entitled to decline under the Fifth Amendment."

Flynn resigned in February from his post after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Pence about his communication with Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

The intelligence committee is one of multiple congressional panels that are looking into Flynn's conduct as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Flynn has previously sought immunity from what he termed "unfair prosecution" so he could cooperate with the committee.

