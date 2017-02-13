Democratic Party Cries Foul Over Fallin's High Court Pick

The Oklahoma Democratic Party is challenging Gov. Mary Fallin's appointment to the state Supreme Court, saying he doesn't live in Supreme Court District 2 in southeastern Oklahoma.

The party released a statement Monday saying Fallin's selection of Solicitor General Patrick Wyrick to the state's highest court shows "a callous disregard for the Oklahoma Constitution."

The state Constitution requires Supreme Court justices to be at least 30 years old, a licensed practicing attorney or judge for at least five years and a "qualified elector" - or voter - within the district for at least a year.

Wyrick has lived in the Oklahoma City area in central Oklahoma for about a decade, although he is from Atoka and owns property there.

Neither Wyrick nor Fallin immediately responded to messages seeking comment.