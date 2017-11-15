Budget Bill Passes Oklahoma House After Contentious Floor Debate

By & 1 hour ago

A bill to fill an estimated $215 million budget hole and end the contentious eight-week long special session has passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 1019 strikes roughly $60 million from state spending for the remaining months of the current fiscal year. It passed by a vote of 56 to 38.

In the proposal, lawmakers are temporarily patching the budget gap by cutting four dozen state agencies and raiding revolving funds or savings accounts from others. But Republican Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols says, at this point, they don’t have a choice.

"The truth is, ladies and gentlemen, the Health Department won't make payroll at the end of the month."

At points, the debate turned nasty. Some lawmakers accused colleagues of lying and others said the bill will hasten the deaths of vulnerable Oklahomans.

Lawmakers entered the special session to fill an estimated $215 million budget hole, created when the state Supreme Court ruled a cigarette fee passed earlier this year unconstitutional. Over the past seven and a half weeks, lawmakers have failed to pass several broad based tax packages.

If the bill doesn't pass this week, some state services could be in danger. Health and mental health agencies have said that if they don't get adequate funding by December 1, they will be forced to eliminate programs helping the elderly, disabled and children.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor, where it could be heard as early as Thursday.

Governor Mary Fallin had previously said she would not sign any plan that makes further cuts to state agencies. Lawmakers now say she’s on board with this stop gap measure.

Tags: 
2017 special legislative session
Jon Echols
State Budget
budget shortfall 2017
Mary Fallin

