Bruce Springsteen Is Headed To Broadway For An Intimate Series Of Performances

The latest artist to be lured by the dazzling lights of Broadway: Bruce Springsteen, who will be doing a limited run beginning in mid-October.

Information about The Boss' Broadway debut was first leaked in June to the New York Post, which at the time quoted anonymous sources. Springsteen's team made the official announcement Wednesday morning.

The intimately scaled performances will take place at the Walter Kerr Theatre on W. 48th St. The Kerr, which opened in 1921 and is now part of the Jumamcyn Theaters group, seats less than 1,000 audience members. The last show to be staged at the Kerr was the musical Amélie, which closed in May after it ran for less than seven weeks and failed to garner any Tony Award nominations.

In his announcement, Springsteen noted: "With one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music."

The show, which is simply titled Springsteen On Broadway, will run five nights a week, officially opening on Oct. 12 and is scheduled to end on Nov. 26. Preview performances will begin on Oct. 3. The show will be a combination of performances of his songs, excerpts from his 2016 biography Born To Run and other spoken interludes written for this show.

Tickets for Springsteen On Broadway will go on sale Aug. 30 through a recently launched service called Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which is meant to cull out bots and scalpers by requiring fans to pre-register their purchases.

