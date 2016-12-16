Another Shortfall Expected, Anti-Abortion Measures and Corrections Reform

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel about a prediction from Governor Fallin that she will be facing a shortfall of $500M to $600M for her executive budget and news that the Trump Administration is not picking her to be the Secretary of the Interior.

The trio also discusses the state Supreme Court striking down an anti-abortion law requiring doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, another anti-abortion law going into effect forcing hospitals, restaurants, nursing homes and public schools to have signs in their bathrooms directing pregnant women where to go for services, and a new study showing prison population in Oklahoma is expected to grow 25% in ten years or about 7,000 new inmates.