This year's US Open is as much about who couldn't make it as who's competing

Monday is the start of one of the year's big tennis events — the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Although big names like top-seeded Rafael Nadal, two-seed Roger Federer and three-seed Andy Murray will all be in attendance at this year's event, several other top male players have been injured recently. That means there may be an opening for several young players to win the title.

So who are they?

Former South African player Rob Koenig, a tennis commentator for ATP, gave us the rundown on players like Alexander Zverev, Dennis Shapovalov, Jared Donaldson and Francis Tiafoe, who will try to challenge the veterans.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic was named the top seed. Repeat-champion Serena Williams, however, will sit in this year, pregnant with her first child. Her sister, Venus Williams, however, will be competing and is hoping to take home her third US Open title.

The US Open got underway with qualifying matches this week and continues with the main event next week. The tournament runs through Sept. 10.

You can listen to the full interview above.





From PRI's The World ©2017 PRI