The World's music features this week: Redil Cuarteto and musical tributes to Usain Bolt

WALK-OFF MUSIC FOR AN OLYMPIC STAR

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is currently the fastest man in the world. And this weekend, at the World Athletics Championships in London, Bolt will run his final 100 meters. There are years of musical tributes to him.

THERE'S A LEGEND BEHIND THIS SONG

We share with you a story behind a song. It's the story of how marimba got introduced to Colombia. Adrian Sabogal of the Colombian band Redil Cuarteto tells us about the song "el Duende Cojo." And enjoy this video to hear more of the band's music.





