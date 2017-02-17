The World's music features this month: Music for dogs, DJ Panko and Locos por Juana

We love music here at The World, and we love to share our latest favorites with you. From a DJ in Barcelona to Latin rockers in Miami, give a listen to some of what we loved in February.

Dogs are picky when it comes to music

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) and the University of Glasgow conducted an experiment to find out how dogs reacted when listening to certain genres of music. Motown and heavy metal? Not for them. Soft rock and reggae? That's a yes.

Here's a new tune that Fido might enjoy. It's called "Blood Money" from Jamaican reggae singer Protoje.

One Barcelona DJ's recipe for a better life

I met DJ Panko at a world music expo last October. He tells us his latest song "Boom" is about creating change in uncertain times. Check it out:

A tune from Miami-based Latin rockers Locos por Juana

Our host Marco really digs the title track from the album "Caribe." It's the latest release from Locos por Juana. Here's another tune of theirs for you to enjoy:





From PRI's The World ©2016 PRI