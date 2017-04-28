The World music features this week: Jah9 and Café Tacvba

Each week on The World, we feature a unique selection of music, and every week, we put together the highlights for you here.

Reggae star Jah9

Jamaican reggae artist Jah9 is a woman who embodies the title of a track on her latest CD, "Unafraid." Women have long been eclipsed on the reggae scene by men. But Jah9 is unafraid to be in that space.

Mexican rockers Café Tacvba

Café Tacvba are legendary in Mexico and remain one of Latin America's most popular rock bands. We gave listeners a sneak preview of their new album coming out next week.





