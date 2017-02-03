Whetsel Retires, Gorsuch Nominated & Pruitt Moves On

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with ACLU Oklahoma Executive Director Ryan Kiesel and Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill about the retirement announcement of Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel amid an audit showing alleged mismanagement of funds at the county jail, President Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch has ties to the Sooner State and U.S. Senate Republicans change the rules to avoid a Democratic boycott of Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

The trio also discusses the upcoming legislative session which begins on Monday with the Governor's State of the State Address and the possibility a protest of a pipeline from Cushing to Tennessee could turn into a standoff similar to Standing Rock, North Dakota.