Watch: White House Holds Briefing Amid Reports Of Staff Changes, Russia Developments

Press secretary Sean Spicer briefed reporters on Tuesday following President Trump's first trip overseas.

The briefing also followed news Tuesday morning that White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned, and there are reports of other possible staffing changes.

Reporters also asked about Jared Kushner's communication with Russian officials. The Washington Post reported on Friday that Kushner discussed the possibility of setting up a direct and secret line of communication with Moscow. The Post cited "U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports"; NPR has not independently confirmed the paper's account.

