WATCH: Parker Millsap on Austin City Limits

54 minutes ago
  • Parker Millsap and Daniel Foulks perform for "Austin City Limits."
    Scott Newton / ACLTV.com

Oklahoma Americana musician Parker Millsap and indie rockers Band of Horses are featured on a new episode of "Austin City Limits."

“Their songs are at the heart of what makes both Band of Horses and Parker Millsap so special,” says ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. “Band of Horses are at the top of their game, lyrically and melodically, and Parker Millsap’s songwriting is story-telling at its very best. This is a show you where you should turn off the lights and turn up the volume.”

Millsap is joined on stage by long-time bandmate Michael Rose on bass, Daniel Foulks on fiddle, and Paddy Ryan on drums.

Set list: 

  • The Very Last Day
  • Hands Up
  • Pining
  • Heaven Sent
  • Truck Stop Gospel
  • You Gotta Move
  • Hades Pleads

Watch the full episode below (Millsap's performance starts at 27:00):

