Undercover FBI Agents Foil Oklahoma City Bomb Plot

An undercover operation led the FBI to foil a plot to destroy the BancFirst Building in downtown Oklahoma City.

Agents arrested Jerry Drake Varnell, of Sayre, early Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to produce a 1,000 pound ammonium nitrate bomb. An undercover agent supplied Varnell with fake bomb-making materials.

Authorities says he put the bomb in a van and parked it in the bank’s loading dock.

“Where it was positioned within that loading dock, in close proximity to those buildings. It’s very difficult to say what it would have been, but it would have caused at least more than 50 percent damage to those buildings.”

The FBI’s Raul Bujanda says Varnell had the intent to carry out the attack.

“Based on what he had learned and what, uh, just his overall language and how he was communicating with our undercover employee, he had the knowledge, had the skill. Maybe not the finite details, but he was getting to that point.”

Bujanda says Varnell held an anti-government ideology and allegedly wanted to replicate the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building.

He allegedly tried to recruit others, but was unsuccessful.

Varnell could face up to 20 years in prison.