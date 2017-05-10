Trump fired Comey: Cue the hilarious cartoons worldwide

Many American cartoonists have compared the news that President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey to Richard Nixon's 1973 "Saturday Night Massacre," when he fired a special prosecutor looking into Watergate, which led to several key resignations. Cartoonists outside the United States seem to prefer to riff on the hidden hand of Russia and familiar Trumpisms.

Rod Emmerson of New Zealand

Christian Durando of Italy

Michael de Adder of Canada

Other cartoonists are using Trump stereotypes like "You're fired!" to explain the move.

Dawn Mockler of Canada

Osama Hajjaj of Jordan

Miguel Cordova of Peru

And then there is Russia, lurking in the background, calling all the shots.

Martin Sutovec of Slovakia





