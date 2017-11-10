Top Stories: Reaction To Moore Accusations; Trump In Vietnam

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Nothing Immoral' Or 'Deeply Disturbing'? Republicans Split On Roy Moore Allegations.

-- Trump Talks Tough On Trade At Summit In Vietnam.

-- Former Trump Campaign National Security Adviser Had Worried About Page's Moscow Trip.

-- Texas Church Where Massacre Took Place Will Be Demolished, Pastor Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Air Force To Release Draft Report On Church Shooter Next Week. (The Hill)

Puerto Rico Loses Most Of Its Power Again. (New York Times)

Syria Claims ISIS Forced Out Of Last Stronghold. (Guardian)

W.H.O Warns Of Many Deaths Unless Yemeni Ports Open. (W.H.O.)

Spanish Court Sets Bail For Separatist Catalan House Speaker. (Bloomberg)

Pigeon Competitions Thrive In Cuba. (AP)

