Third Grade Reading Test Bill Heads to Governor's Desk

By 12 minutes ago
  • U.S. Department of Education

Oklahoma's third grade reading test is a high stakes test.

If a child fails it, and they don't meet a certain exception, they get held back.

However, for the past couple of years, lawmakers have allowed parents and teachers to consider other academic performance data when determining whether or not to retain a kid who failed the test.

That parent-teacher committee was only supposed to exist through this year, making the test much more high stakes from here on out. But, the passage of Senate Bill 84 by the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday modifies the controversial Reading Sufficiency Act and keeps that parent teacher committee in place permanently.

SB84 now heads to the governor's desk.

Tags: 
Reading Sufficiency Act
2017 legislative session
Testing

Related Content

Oklahoma Senate Approves Long List of Education-Related Bills

By Mar 22, 2017
Flickr / texasbackroads

The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday approved several education related bills, including measures that address teacher pay, teacher recruitment, and the reduction of administrative costs, among other issues. These bills will now go to the House for consideration. 

 

Here's a list of the education-related bills passed out of the Senate on Wednesday:

Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Reading?

By Oct 19, 2015
U.S. Department of Education

Is the state’s third grade reading test taking attention away from other subjects? Test data suggests it could be. When legislators amended the Reading Sufficiency Act in 2011—they made the test a high stakes test. As a result, many teachers overly emphasize reading in the younger grades because they’re scared their students will fail, and get held back. 

When lawmakers amended the Reading Sufficiency Act, they wanted to ensure that all kids could read on grade level by the third grade. They said this is when kids switch from learning to read, to reading to learn.