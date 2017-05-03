Third Grade Reading Test Bill Heads to Governor's Desk

Oklahoma's third grade reading test is a high stakes test.

If a child fails it, and they don't meet a certain exception, they get held back.

However, for the past couple of years, lawmakers have allowed parents and teachers to consider other academic performance data when determining whether or not to retain a kid who failed the test.

That parent-teacher committee was only supposed to exist through this year, making the test much more high stakes from here on out. But, the passage of Senate Bill 84 by the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday modifies the controversial Reading Sufficiency Act and keeps that parent teacher committee in place permanently.

SB84 now heads to the governor's desk.