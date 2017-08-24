There's More Emergency Certified Teachers In Oklahoma Classrooms Than Ever Before

The state set a new record today for the number of emergency certified teachers in Oklahoma classrooms.

The State Board of Education approved 574 new emergency certifications, bringing this year’s total to about 1,400.

Last year, there were 1,160 emergency certified teachers in Oklahoma. Five years ago there were 32.

Schools ask for permission to hire emergency certified teachers after proving they could not find anyone with traditional qualifications.

Not all emergency certified teachers lack teaching experience. Some may be certified to teach English but are seeking an emergency certification for science.

However, Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says a majority of them have no background in education.