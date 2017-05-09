Scientist Reacts To His Dismissal From EPA Scientific Board

The Environmental Protection Agency has dismissed academic scientists from its 18-member Board of Scientific Counselors. An EPA spokesperson says the agency wants “to take as inclusive an approach to regulation as possible” and include members of industry.

Critics say it’s part of a Trump administration effort to erode science. Robert Richardson (@ecotrope), an associate professor at Michigan State University, says he was surprised to find he was removed from his post on the board. He discusses with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

