School Choice Bill Passes Oklahoma Senate Education Committee

By 9 minutes ago
  • Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman)
    Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman)
    oksenate.gov

A Senate education committee passed a school choice measure on Monday, which riled a lot of debate from lawmakers.

Education Savings Accounts are a touchy subject. They allow parents to use state tax dollars, that would normally go to a public school, towards private school tuition instead.

Senator Rob Standridge says his ESA bill, SB560, is aimed at helping low-income families afford a better educational option for their child.

However, opponents like Senator Ron Sharp, worry ESAs will strip public schools of much-needed funding.

"I understand your purpose, but all you are doing is taking funds away from public education, and you are diverting them toward private use."

The bill passed 9 to 7 after almost an hour of debate, in which lawmakers requested a lot of changes.

Those changes must be complete before the bill can move to the full Senate floor.

Tags: 
School Choice
Education Savings Accounts
Rob Standridge
Ron Sharp
2017 legislative session

Related Content

The Dozens of Education Bills We're Tracking This Legislative Session

By Feb 6, 2017
Flickr / texasbackroads

Every year, lawmakers file hundreds of education bills that have the potential to change the way schools operate. Some would implement minor tweaks, but others—like Education Savings Account legislation—are much more controversial.

In this list, we’ve tried to focus on the legislation that affects the bigger picture, and also the legislation that represents larger debates in the state.  

GENERAL INTEREST

Under DeVos, Here's How School Choice Might Work

By Jan 31, 2017

A key Senate committee voted Tuesday to approve the nomination of Betsy DeVos, a school choice activist and billionaire Republican donor, to be secretary of education, despite the fierce objections of Senate Democrats, teachers unions and others. There's much speculation as to exactly how she might carry out President Trump's stated priority of increasing school choice.

5 Big Ideas In Education That Don't Work

By Jan 14, 2017

Small classes. High standards. More money. These popular remedies for school ills aren't as effective as they're sometimes thought to be. That's the somewhat controversial conclusion of education researcher John Hattie.

Over his career, Hattie has scrutinized more than 1,000 "meta-analyses," looking at all types of interventions to improve learning. The studies he's examined cover a combined 250 million students around the world.