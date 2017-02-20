School Choice Bill Passes Oklahoma Senate Education Committee

A Senate education committee passed a school choice measure on Monday, which riled a lot of debate from lawmakers.

Education Savings Accounts are a touchy subject. They allow parents to use state tax dollars, that would normally go to a public school, towards private school tuition instead.

Senator Rob Standridge says his ESA bill, SB560, is aimed at helping low-income families afford a better educational option for their child.

However, opponents like Senator Ron Sharp, worry ESAs will strip public schools of much-needed funding.

"I understand your purpose, but all you are doing is taking funds away from public education, and you are diverting them toward private use."

The bill passed 9 to 7 after almost an hour of debate, in which lawmakers requested a lot of changes.

Those changes must be complete before the bill can move to the full Senate floor.