Robert Plant On World Cafe

As the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant has one of the most recognizable, and some have said, best voices in rock and roll. But what's totally astounding about his career is how Plant has been able to use it – from the ceiling-shaking howl of his Zep days, to his melodic harmony singing with Alison Kraus on their Grammy-winning collaboration Raising Sand, to the majestic and mesmerizing quiet of some of the songs on his latest album, Carry Fire.

I got the chance to talk about all of those musical chapters when we sat down with Robert Plant at the Warner Bros. office in New York City. Plant told stories behind some of Led Zeppelin's songs, including the trip to Iceland that led to "Immigrant Song," and the sunny drive through Morocco that inspired "Kashmir." He also talked about building the sounds on Carry Fire with his current band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

